Young Businessman, Atul Kishan Sharma’s Instagram Account Got Hacked! This shows still there is a problem in Security.

Technology has given immense opportunity to us, but with that many criminal minds, people are misusing their talent in the wrong direction.

Social media is one of the best tools in our time for marketing and when any famous individual, that account becomes the best way to market a product. Many hackers look to hack such accounts for their benefits or damage their name by posting unnecessary things.

Recently one renowned personality’s account was hacked named Atul Kishan Sharma whose Instagram is hacked. Yes, read it right your famous personality of Delhi/NCR Atul Kisharn Sharma’s account got hacked.

Atul, as we all know, is a young businessman who lives in Delhi—handling his company from 2015 Kishen Events. He is also, and chief of Rashi Cables, This young businessman is a famous name on a social media platform. With more than 95k + fans on social media platforms, his accounts were in the top list of hackers. After several attempts, they hacked the most famous personality Atul Kishan Sharma’s Instagram account.

This is a big problem in every social media platform. All the top names account always remain on target for several reasons. After several attempts, last hackers got a chance to hack his Instagram account.

So all the followers who are following him take care as whatever posts coming from his accounts are not sent by him. We feel Facebook, Instagram and other social media platforms should be noticed. The accounts which are famous once their accounts get hacked they should be given access from their side with new passwords and Security.

By doing that people trust on social media platforms will increase. Celebrities’ accounts should be kept on a priority base in every nation. Verified or unverified accounts which are having like comments and following should be given some privilege by social media platforms.

We feel by doing that it will increase the social media platform’s credit, people will trust more and use social media platforms regularly with more interest.

Comments