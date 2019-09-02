ZAFAT – A Prominent Musician of Qatar to Soon Land in Mumbai

People who love concerts and events there is something really very exhilarating for you peeps because the sensation of Qatar is soon coming to India for an event.

Nasser Mohamed aka ZAFAT one of the most popular musicians of Qatar is coming to Mumbai, India for a huge event. He is an artist, musician and DJ and the rising sensation of Qatar. For music lovers he is going to bring a super hit event which will held in Mumbai in collaboration with an Indian artist, well it’s going to be fun!. He has already done a lot of events in Qatar in collaboration with some renowned artists and has stolen countless hearts.

Nasser has been in the artistic and music industry since 2010 but now it’s been 9 years and he has achieved a lot, name, fame and a colossal fan following. His music give people another level of energy and make them feel even more thrilled. But most exciting news is that he is also going to make his debut in Bollywood music industry but getting featured in a music video that’s gonna be really fun.

Nobody likes to wait but if the end result is awesome like an exhilarating event then fans do wait and that’s the respect for him soon we want to have him in Mumbai. Till then we wish him Good luck.

