Chandigarh’s Sector 17: The Shopping Hub of the City

Tourism without shopping is the same as food without flavours. If you are planning to book a car for rent in Chandigarh, add its colourful and gorgeous shopping hub Sector 17 market to your must-visit list. You can take some unique and alluring gifts and souvenirs for your loved ones from this shopping hub of the city. Fasten your seat belt as we take you on a virtual trip around Chandigarh’s Sector 17.

The Exceptional Shopping Experience at Sector 17 Market

Sector 17 offers an unparalleled shopping experience, boasting an array of products that cater to every taste and budget. Whether you prefer perusing through nameless stalls, small shops, or brand showrooms, Sector 17 has it all. One of the highlights is the opportunity to shop for Punjab’s iconic Phulkari dupattas. For the best deals, head to the Fancy Dupatta store or Tohfa. And while you’re at it, don’t forget to pick up a traditionally embroidered jutti to complement your Phulkari attire.

Beyond clothing and juttis, Sector 17 presents a dazzling array of jewellery and accessories. Visitors can explore exquisite traditional Jhumkas, ethnic chokers, sling bags, and embroidered clutches. For passionate shoppers, there are handicraft showpieces, home decor items, and exquisite furnishings to choose from.

Exciting Activities to Embrace at Sector 17

Shopping is just one facet of the allure of Sector 17. This market offers a plethora of other activities for an exciting and memorable visit. Here, you’ll find top-notch cinema halls for movie enthusiasts, gaming arcades for adventure seekers, and numerous sightseeing spots for explorers. Sector 17 is also renowned for celebrity concerts, spectacular exhibitions, and festive celebrations.

Be sure not to miss the mesmerising musical fountain, synchronised to the rhythms of Bollywood music, which enchants every visitor. This free musical fountain show takes place every 30 minutes in the evening. Nearby attractions include Rock Garden, Zakir Hussain Rose Garden, Sector 17 Plaza, Sukhna Lake, Mansa Devi Temple, and the International Doll Museum. Consider opting for car hire in Chandigarh to visit these remarkable destinations conveniently.

Places to Satisfy Your Palate in Chandigarh’s Sector 17

While exploring Sector 17 with a taxi service in Chandigarh, don’t forget to treat your taste buds to the local cuisine and top dining establishments. Sampling local flavours is an enjoyable part of any journey. Here are some of the most renowned dining spots in Sector 17:

Shri Ratnam for delightful vegetarian cuisine

Dera Restaurant for North Indian culinary delights

Sagar Ratna for authentic South Indian dishes

Cafe 17, Tea Point, and Indian Coffee House for beverages and delectable snacks

Ghazal Restaurant, Black Lotus, and Rooftop Lounge for diverse cuisine and an inviting ambience

Summing Up

From traditional and Western fashion to handicrafts, delectable food, and entertainment, Sector 17 in Chandigarh promises an unforgettable experience. To explore this captivating shopping hub, all you need is a reliable cab service. When it comes to car hire in Chandigarh, you can trust Savaari to provide premium car rental services at the best rates. Contact us to make your shopping excursion in Sector 17 even more enjoyable and hassle-free.

