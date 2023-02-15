Factors That Favour Students from India to Study in France

The ability to study abroad shows prospective employers that you are willing to challenge yourself by going outside of your comfort zone and adjusting to a new culture, which may increase your degree’s worth.

Indian students often consider studying in France due to the abundance of post-graduation employment and tourism options. Similarly, they have little trouble adjusting to life in France because of the many shared cultural traditions between the two countries.

The international experience gives students a leg up on the competition when applying for jobs or building their resumes globally. Here are 10 reasons to choose France for your studies;

France Offers Affordable Education

The cost of a university education continues to rise, and there is no assurance that a degree will lead to a job. As a result, it is difficult to locate an affordable training option. France provides among Europe’s most affordable higher education because of the government’s heavy funding of schools and universities.

The Procedure for Obtaining a Visa is Simple

Regardless of their academic standing, each student is given clear and concise information on the France study visa. Long-stay student visas are required for those who want to study at a university or college for more than three months.

Affordable Cost of Living

The French higher education system is currently widely recognised as among the most inclusive and reasonably priced in the world because of this policy. Tuition alone in France covers all of your expenses, including housing. Since many students rely on student loans to cover their tuition and fees, this is an important observation.

Reap the Benefits of Having Your Degree Accepted

French authorities have acknowledged Indian credentials. This facilitates academic progress in both educational systems and encourages student mobility between the two nations. The pact is meant to promote degree-seekers in these nations and make the transfer smoother.

The two nations’ diplomatic ties have grown closer in recent years. French officials at the Indian embassy are actively working to encourage this development.

Interesting Holiday Spot

France is a popular tourist destination, and for a good reason: the quality of its universities and research institutions is recognised internationally. France’s UNESCO World Heritage sites, oceans, and nightlife are all made for the silver screen, as is the rest of the country’s territory. Any student who decides to pursue their studies in France will embark on a life-changing journey of discovery.

Top-tier Educational Institutions

Some of the best educational institutions in the world are found in France. Therefore, prospective students may be certain they will get a first-rate solid background and hands-on experience.

Gaining a degree recognised worldwide after completing your studies in France will improve your employment opportunities both domestically and abroad. Prospective students may learn more about the best universities in France by visiting our site.

Available Scholarships

More than 500 deserving students from India study in France on full scholarships provided by the French Embassy and private French enterprises. Indian students with stellar transcripts have many financial choices in France.

Major Economic Hub

31 of the Fortune 500’s top corporations are headquartered in France, making it the 5th biggest economy in the world. As a result, recent graduates would benefit greatly from such a robust economy by entering a competitive employment market.

The France Alumni Programme

The France Alumni programme aims to create an active and helpful community for past students. It’s a meeting place for Indian students who attended universities in France to make friends, plan events, and swap stories.

Numerous Courses Offered in English

More than 1,360 courses offered by Campus France, the French government’s organisation for promoting French higher education overseas, are conducted entirely in English.

In Summary

Studying in a multicultural country like France, you can confidently discuss sensitive topics and communicate your ideas and feelings about them. These exchanges help spark creativity, leading to novel solutions or recognising previously unsuspected links between seemingly unrelated situations.

