Jeetbuzz betting and gambling platform provides various offers for Bangladeshi users, both newcomers and regular ones, which include the first deposit bonus, cashbacks, free spins, reffer codes and others. More details about the JeetBuzz referral program for Bangladeshi users can be found here. Use the referral code during registration to receive a special bonus for sports betting or casino games.

250BDT First Deposit Bonus

Jeetbuzz provides a bonus of 250 BDT on the first deposit to all new users.

Bonus Claim requirements Wagering requirements 250 BDT Register at Jeetbuzz Bangladesh;

Choose this offer;

Make the first deposit of at least 1,000 BDT. Bonus must be wagered 3x in any games, except Ludobet. * Bets placed on any Exchange Premium, I-Sports, and JB Sports market with odds lower than 1.5 will not count as bonus wagering requirements, as well as bets placed on any Exchange Match Odds and Bookmaker market.

Free Lucky Spins Bonus

Another bonus for new users are Free Lucky Spins, which must be spun in a special wheel to get the cash prize which will be used for betting on sports.

Bonus Claim requirements Bonus amount Wagering requirements Free Spins Be registered;

Select this offer;

Make the first deposit of at least 1,000 BDT. 77 BDT;

177 BDT;

277 BDT;

377 BDT;

477 BDT;

577 BDT. Bonus must be wagered 15x in any games, except Ludobet. * Bets placed on any Exchange Premium, I-Sports, and JB Sports market with odds lower than 1.5 will not count as bonus wagering requirements, as well as bets placed on any Exchange Match Odds and Bookmaker market.

1,077 BDT for Slots and Fishing

All slots and fishing games lovers can get a special welcome gift of 1,077 BDT. More information is highlighted below:

Bonus Claim requirements Wagering requirements 1,077 BDT on slots and fishing Select this offer;

Make a minimum first deposit of 500 BDT;

Place bets with real money on any slot and fishing games;

Accumulate a minimum turnover of 21,777 BDT to get a 1,077 BDT bonus. Bonus must be wagered 10x.

25% Cashback on Live Casino & Table Games

All new users can receive a 25% cashback on Live Casino and Table games.

Bonus Claim requirements Wagering requirements 25% cashback up to 1,777 BDT on Live Casino and Table games Select this offer;

Make the first deposit with a minimum of 500 BDT. Bonus must be wagered 10x.

The cashback bonus amount shall be equal to 25% of your total losses on any live casino and table games.

50% Sport Refund up to 1,000 BDT

JeetBuzz provides a special sport refund bonus to new users up to 1,000 BDT.

Bonus Claim requirements Wagering requirements 50% cashback up to 1,000 BDT on sports Register as Jeetbuzz member;

Select this offer;

Make the first deposit with a minimum of 500 BDT. Bonus must be wagered 10x in bets on Exchange Premium, I-Sports, JB Sports with odds 1.5 and above.

Other Jeetbuzz Bonuses and Promotions

Jeetbuzz provides other bonuses and promotions, which are available for all users. Some of them are highlighted in the table below:

Promotion Description BDT 2 Crore Luxury Prizes The ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 action is sizzling, and you can be a part of it! Dive into the excitement with our ‘Ultimate Cricket Leaderboard’ contest. Climb the ranks, secure your spot among the Top 300, and grab your slice of the ৳2 Crore Bonus! Daily Free Lucky Spins Accumulate a minimum of 7,000 BDT deposits daily, the minimum amount of each deposit is BDT 500, and receive Lucky Spins. The maximum reward for 1 Lucky Spin is BDT 3,777. Extra 1,5% Deposit Bonus Make a deposit of minimum 500 BDT by using the Rocket, USDT, UPay, Tap, OK Wallet, or SureCash payment methods and get an extra 1.5% on it. Wagering requirement is 1x. Random Bonus Drop Place bets on Cricket exchange, and get a chance to win a Random Bonus for casino games. 3 Free Lucky Spins Join the JeetBuzz Official Telegram Channel and experience the enchantment of winning 3 Free Lucky Spins. Weekly Slots and Fishing Cashback up to BDT 27,777 Get weekly cashback of 7.77% up to BDT 27,777 on Slots and Fishing games. Wagering requirement is 1x. Slot and Fishing Cashback up to BDT 3,777 on Tue, Thu and Sat Get 7.77% cashback on Slot and Fishing games with 3x wagering requirement. Weekly Live and Table games Cashback up to BDT 17,777 Get weekly cashback of 7.77% up to BDT 17,777. Wagering requirement is 1x. Live Casino and Table games Cashback up to BDT 5,777 on Tue, Thu and Sat Get 7.77% cashback on Live Casino and Table games with 3x wagering requirement. Invite Friend and Win Free bonus Invite10 friends to join JeetBuzz’s Facebook Group, make a post and tag your friends, and get 2 Lucky spins which will help you to win a Bonus.

Refer a Friend and Get a Bonus

Using your referral code invite new bettors to place bets at Jeetbuzz platform. Once a user accumulates a deposit of a minimum of 1,000 BDT, you both will get 3 Lucky Spins, which can get you up to BDT 2,400. This money can be used in all Jeetbuzz games and has a 5x wagering requirement.

