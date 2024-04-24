Today, there are 3.32 billion video gamers in the world; a figure that has risen by 1 billion in around 8 years. In fact, the global gaming market is now estimated to be one of the most profitable industries in the world, with a worth of approximately $282 billion US Dollars. This significant growth can be attributed to the industry’s willingness to use the latest technologies so quickly, as well as its constant ingenuity to bring out new gaming content.

With that being said, it can be confusing to know which games to invest your time in when there are so many to choose from. Below, we’ve got you covered with the best new games of 2024 that are worth playing.

Dragon’s Dogma 2

For those that are a fan of action RPG and party-based MMO games, Dragon’s Dogma 2 has finally been released this year, a huge 12 year wait after the original game came out. This game transports you back in time where traveling anywhere is a slow and seedy journey that makes the world of the game seem huge. Travel to the next town over with your enlisted pawns to fight at your side, as you get to experience every winding road and dirt track on your adventures.

The best part is that players can swap their vocation as often as they like, making for an always intriguing game in which it becomes a familiar world for you to build a virtual home.

Prince of Persia – The lost crown 9

The Prince of Persia is a popular gaming franchise that was known for it’s exciting 3D graphics and epic gaming world. However, for the lost crown 9, developers have taken the game back to its 2D roots for an authentic feel. With metroidvania elements incorporated into the design of the game, there is a thrilling range of combat that players can take on in this unique universe.

Rumour has it that many new games are taking inspiration from the design of the Prince of Persia series. The game is available on a range of devices, from PC to PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and Switch.

Pacific Drive

This driving simulator game is one of the most exciting titles to be released in 2024. As a roguelike survival game, drivers must navigate around the Olympic exclusion zone in the Pacific Northwest where a mysterious science experiment is said to have gone wrong decades before.

As the driver behind the wheel of the old wagon, who knows what you will come up against and whether you will survive to tell the tale. All you have is the resources you scavenge from the land, all while trying to avoid the unknown hazards of the mysterious zone.

HellDivers 2

This squad shooter game offers a lighter feel to shooter games than usual, in which it gives off starship trooper game vibes. There is a lot of satire in this game in which it points to earth’s desire to spread democracy through the use of hellfire and war tactics. With use of ragdoll physics and friendly fire to create comedic moments, the game isn’t for everyone but it will sure allow you to blow off some political steam.

Pepper Grinder 8

If you’re looking for a simple game that takes it back to basics with graphics, plot and game length then this is a title for you. Pepper Grinder 8 is a gaming ingenuity that uses colorful expressions and a graceful sense of motion. The adorable pixel art is a welcome break compared to other fast paced action games that currently dominate the market.

Lethal Company

While this game falls into the horror genre, it’s not as terrifying as you may think at first. Developed by a solo developer, this game enables you and 3 comrades to step into the shoes of a ​​beleaguered worker who is sent to a hostile alien planet to scrounge for resources to sell back to your employer and make quota.

Containing many jump scares, you may not want to use the VR headset for this game as each biome contains a different horrifying monster. Are you brave enough to play?

Overall, there are a whole variety of exciting titles that have been released this year, some featuring the latest in graphics and action technology, while others go back to basics with pixel and 2D graphics and a slower pace of gameplay, offering something for a variety of gaming preferences.

