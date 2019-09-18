These upcoming matches in the city beautiful is all you need to charge up the mood

India vs South Africa, 2nd T20 (IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali) 18th September 2019









Cricket is followed like a religion in India. What better if our very own city gets to host a T20 international match to begin the Indian Team’s long home season?









India will take on South Africa at IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali later today. You can book the tickets online or offline. I am sure you wouldn’t wanna be missing the high profile encounter between the two power-packed teams. If you want to follow the match and best cricketing odds, you can do that using

10Cric App

.









Tickets start at INR 600.