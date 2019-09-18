These upcoming matches in the city beautiful is all you need to charge up the mood

The city beautiful has always been a lively city which offers a lot to every resident and visitors. The city is crazy about sports and organizes a number of matches in all games. So if you are a sports enthusiast, I am listing down 5 upcoming matches that will make you jump out of joy.
- India vs South Africa, 2nd T20 (IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali) 18th September 2019
Cricket is followed like a religion in India. What better if our very own city gets to host a T20 international match to begin the Indian Team’s long home season?
India will take on South Africa at IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali later today. You can book the tickets online or offline. I am sure you wouldn’t wanna be missing the high profile encounter between the two power-packed teams. If you want to follow the match and best cricketing odds, you can do that using 10Cric App.
Tickets start at INR 600.
- VIVO Pro Kabaddi 2019 – Haryana Steelers v U.P. Yoddha and Gujarat Fortunegiants v Tamil Thalaivas (28th September 2019)
This double header is surely going to make every Chandigarh resident high on energy. Kabaddi is the biggest emerging game in India and PKL has just made it big with each season. The Haryana Steelers will be playing on their home turf as well. You can get the tickets online on bookmyshow or insider.in.
Tickets Start at INR 299.
- VIVO Pro Kabaddi 2019 – Bengal Warriors v Dabang Delhi K.C. and Tamil Thalaivas v U Mumbai
Another double header on September 30 to end the month on a high. Bengal Warriors have been a great team from the beginning of PKL and they are in contention of a knockout place yet again. So head over and you get to watch 2 high energy matches at a place.
Tickets on insider.in and start at just INR 149.
With the emergence in sports and sporting activities throughout the country, the millennials have also been gaining interest in online betting and casinos. There are a lot of websites for online betting and online casinos for real money which will help you each great money if you have the right strategies of the game.