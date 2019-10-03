The wristwatches we wear can convey a lot about ourselves, our style, personality, lifestyle, preferences, and our achievements. Wristwatches used to be an instrument to help tell us the time. But, the evolving of fashion trends and the different brands, we have now have changed the perception of the mere time-telling tools.

People take a lot of time and patience to choose the watch they’d love to have, and the choices we make reflect everything about us. Not every person is the same. The different styles, features, and brands of watches will show how different we are from everyone depending on how we utilize the timepieces.

Since timepieces help tell us apart from the people around us. We can also use the watches we wear as a way to connect with others who share the same preferences in watches. Keep in mind that watches are statement pieces, statement pieces that will tell everyone at first glance who you are and what you value.

Read on to find out what type of person are you according to your wristwatch.

Adventurous Person

The features, style, and functions of watches that work best for adventures can already be seen just from the appearance of the watch itself. Further, there are also several brands with watch collections specially made for adventure type of people. One essential factor that makes watch suitable for adventure is the durability.

Watch brands that make extremely durable watches are reputable in the watch industry because they’re long-lasting. For instance, the luxury watch brand Omega has the Seamaster collection that you can use for diving because the materials used features a stronger water and rust resistance.

Since Omega is reputable for people with an active lifestyle, they incorporate the sporty design of the watch with the features as a way to fit the interests of adventurous people.

Fitness and Health-Conscious

There are various types of timepieces that have fitness features due to the advancements of technology. Fitbit Charge 3 is a fantastic watch made for people who are health-conscious and into fitness because the watch can monitor your heart rate.

You can also record the time of your exercises as a way to track your progress to know which areas you can improve in. The design and materials of the watch are usually flexible and straightforward to allow the wearer to move freely without worrying about any damages that can come to the watch.

Successful

The reason why we wear expensive or luxury watches is because they help symbolize our success and wealth. Rolex is a reputable luxury brand because of their contributions to the world of horology. Besides their history, Rolex watches are also handmade, which ensures precision and accuracy in the movement, design, and features.

Rolex has turned the socioeconomic brand perception of people that made people perceive them as a luxury brand to symbolize success. Since Rolex watches are known to be expensive, those who wear them can be seen as wealthy and successful.

Sophisticated

Dress watches or watches with a simple but elegant design can show a strong sense of sophistication. Watch brands who have a strong desire for detail in terms of leather watchbands, exposed screw bezels, impeccable crown, and smoothly polished cases. Elegance is the result of having keen attention to detail.

Wearing a watch best suited for black-tie or other formal events would let others know of your elegant and sophisticated lifestyle. For instance, Cartier Tank watches are the type of timepieces that aren’t necessarily expensive nor cheap. They’re also not desired by many watch collectors or enthusiasts, but their simple design can turn heads.

Takeaway

You have to put great importance on the watches you choose to wear because they’re not only worn around your wrist to help you keep track of time. Watches are statement pieces that will catch the attention of others. They help complete your outfit, which also means that it will also depend on what you wear.

You can even check out thewatchcompany.com to help you browse for the watches that’ll reflect who you are and your lifestyle. Keep in mind that the more comfortable you are with the style of the watch, the more you’ll more confident expressing yourself.

