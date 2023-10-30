Who is the best Bangladeshi cricketer ever?

Determining the best Bangladeshi cricketer ever is a subjective matter, as opinions may vary based on personal preferences and criteria. Through the platform http://1xbetbd.com/ you will always be able to wager on the best cricket performers from this country.

However, several players have made significant contributions to Bangladesh cricket and are often mentioned as some of the best. One player who stands out prominently in this discussion is Shakib Al Hasan. The Bangladeshi national squad is always featured at the 1xBet platform too.

A total legend

Shakib Al Hasan is widely regarded as one of the greatest cricketers to have emerged from Bangladesh. Born on March 24, 1987, in Magura, Bangladesh, Shakib has had an illustrious career spanning all formats of the game. His impact on Bangladesh cricket is undeniable, making him a strong contender for the title of the best Bangladeshi cricketer ever. You can spend time at 1xBet – place a line bet on other extraordinary cricketers from Bangladesh too.

One of Shakib’s most remarkable qualities is his versatility. He is a genuine all-rounder. This has allowed him to excel in plenty of different aspects of the game. 3 of them are:

being an extraordinary batsman;

performing incredible bowling;

and also, being constantly ranked among the top-ranked all-rounders in the world.

The 1xBet website allows you to place a line bet on other great cricketers that display great traits too.

Impressive numbers

Shakib’s statistical achievements are also impressive. He is the highest run-scorer for Bangladesh in both Tests and ODIs. He has over 5,000 runs and 200 wickets in ODIs, showcasing his exceptional all-round skills. In Tests, he has more than 200 wickets and 3,000 runs, further emphasizing his contribution in this format whose matches can last 4 or even 5 days. Don’t forget to bet live with 1xBet website on Test matches too.

Moreover, Shakib has been a charismatic leader for Bangladesh, serving as the captain of the national team. Under his captaincy, Bangladesh achieved notable successes, including series wins against top cricketing nations. His tactical acumen and leadership qualities have had a profound impact on the team’s development.

Shakib’s performances in international tournaments have also been pivotal. He played a crucial role in Bangladesh’s journey to the 2015 ICC Cricket World Cup quarterfinals. He also performed greatly at the 2017 ICC Champions Trophy semifinals, which were historic achievements for the team. The 1xBet website allows you to bet live with great rewards on those major competitions too.

Comments