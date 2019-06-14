10 Best Casinos in the USA Outside Las Vegas

It is an undeniable fact that Las Vegas is world famous for its Casinos and many people in and around Vegas go there to try their fortune. In case you have not yet been there but want to play casino games like roulette, blackjack, etc. worry not as you will get to know of best casinos located outside Vegas. Going through a few online casino reviews will help to choose the right casino.

Here are the factors to be considered for selecting the right casino.

Diversity of Casino Games

The diversity of games offered in casinos is the foremost pivotal point that one needs to know before selecting their casino. It is very important that players are given maximum options to win while they play and this can only happen when the numbers of games are many. It is therefore simple to understand that the more options of games, the more you can play and the more you will win.

All the listed casinos here have more than 3000 slot machines; this is to offer maximum players to try their luck altogether. Furthermore, this also gives you the opportunity to switch the machines in the casino itself and find for yourself the game that is suitable for you. Hence, the chance of you finding your favorite machine and game increases and also your chance to win becomes greater.

Additional Facilities & Services

The second important factor is to understand the additional facilities and services provided by the casinos. Gaming is a minor part of a gambler’s experience so the total service offered by casinos need to be considered like the accommodation and other amenities. There is a broad range of accommodations from which you select the apt place for yourself. Along with the accommodation, services like poolside lounges, fitness activities, spa centers, a wide range of eateries, bars, and shopping centers as these are indispensable for your experience. Some casinos solely want to give you world class experience in gaming and have numerous games such as racetracks, swimming pools, and golf courses.

Importance of the Location

Last but not least is the location in which the casinos are located to add more value to your gambling experience along with the stay. Would it not be nice to have a panoramic view from your place of accommodation? You may also find out more in and around the areas like some gambling experience in the hills or right in the center of a big and lively city. All the amenities are located within 5 minutes of walking distance to give you a top class experience of not only the casino and games but adjoining features.

The 10 best places have been described here for your understanding of the place that would suit you best.

WinStar World Casino (Thackerville, Oklahoma)

This place gives an incomparable experience and is the USA’s biggest gambling hub ever. It is located between Dallas and Oklahoma City and spans over an area of 600,000 sq. ft. this casino has 7400 slot machines and provides other facilities and innumerable rooms to choose from for a nice in a lifetime experience.

Mohegan Sun (Uncasville, Connecticut)

The next best casino is situated on the northeastern coast, in Connecticut and has 6500 electronic games and many table games like roulette, blackjack, and baccarat. There are over 300 games at your bay including other luxurious facilities. This place is a 34-story skyscraper which offers a dramatic panoramic view of the river in the background.

Foxwoods Resort Casino (Mashantucket, Connecticut)

Situated deep in the woods far from the city, this casino offers 5000 electronic games and more than 250 table games including 2200 suites for stay. Games like poker, video poker, keno, and bingo make it one of the best casinos outside Vegas.

San Manuel Casino (Highland, California)

Spanning over an area of more than 3000 sq. ft., with 3700 slot machines and about 100 table games, this casino is located in LA’s eastern corner. This is the best option away from the hustle and bustle of the urban city which provides serenity and a gorgeous view.

Resorts World New York City (Queens, New York)

Here, you are offered over 1300 table games which are the largest amongst all the listed casinos and available slots are 4000. The area is however quite small and offers a cozy ambiance with games at every corner. This is one of the best options of casinos where they also have the racetrack for some thrill that you might need.

Pechanga Resort & Casino (Temecula, California)

Just a few hours of drive away from Downtown Los Angeles, this casino is spread over 180,000 sq. ft and has 150 table games plus 4000 slot machines. A much-needed addition is the big bingo room for poker lovers.

Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa (Atlantic City, New Jersey)

Many of the best casinos are located in Atlantic City but this is our pick as it has a gaming floor of 160,000 sq. ft. There are more than 2000 rooms for your stay and other luxurious amenities are also included such as nightlife entertainment, shopping centers, a signature spa, and amazing food joints.

MGM Grand Detroit (Detroit, Michigan)

Located in Downtown Detroit, this has a gaming area of 100,000 sq. ft. it includes 150 table games and 3500 slot machines. This is a renowned casino as it is the first luxurious casino cum resort where one gets an upscale and luxurious experience of everything.

Caesars Atlantic City (Atlantic City, New Jersey)

Located in the hub of Atlantic City, this iconic casino is spread over a massive area for the ultimate gaming experience. There are thousands of slot machines and various table games available for gambling enthusiasts. Inspired from Roman architecture, it also has beautiful suites which offer continuous opportunities to play and relax.

MGM National Harbor (Oxon Hill, Maryland)

It is spread over a gigantic gaming space and has thousands of slot terminals installed for the best gaming experience. There are 300 luxurious rooms which add to your stay and give an alluring view from all the suites.

