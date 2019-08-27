11 Traits That Will Likely Lead to Divorce

Depression: According to studies, depression is considered one of the most critical traits that lead to divorce. Things take a toll on the relationship even before getting to the root of the problem. Many couples separate after their marriage because they suffer from depression. A depressive mood works wonders to make things worse and exacerbate issues even more. When one spouse or both suffers from depression, they can also seek to enter an adventure outside of marriage. And once it happens, there is probably no chance of returning. Therefore, it is crucial to detect the symptoms of depression in time to reduce the chances of divorce. It will be challenging for a depressed couple to connect or even communicate with their partner. Once you know that depression is affecting the relationship and that the situation is almost out of control, it is always recommended to seek professional help.