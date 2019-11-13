15 Most Beloved Land-based Slot Games that are Now Available Online

Slots are the most popular casino game around. Enjoyed by gamblers of all ages and skills, slot games provide people around the world with bursts of excitement as they watch the reels spin and wait in anticipation.

Slot machines are well-known for their bright flashy visuals and loud, ear-catching sounds, and their fame today has been a long time coming. The first modern slot machine is dated back to 1894, and like today, its gambling association has been met with moral opposition. But in spite of these obstacles, the love of slot machines has surmounted many challenges, allowing slots to evolve from simple, reeled machines to more complex and intriguing instruments.

Unlike in the late 1800s to mid-1900s, slot machines nowadays are available in all sorts, shapes, and sizes, providing not only different gameplays but also different themes and designs.

Slot machines used to have a fairly standard setup: a three-reel slot and single payline. Slot games today usually have at least five reels and around 30 paylines. Today’s are also designed with a variety of symbols and themes, often pertaining to pop culture icons like popular movies, television shows, and even video games.

But even more recently, slot games have evolved in ways beyond their mechanics and design, by moving to an online platform. This switch has allowed slots to have a wider range of gameplay. Now, slot games don’t have to be played from a casino but can be played from the comfort of your own home – any day, at any time.

Online casinos, more generally, have found wide use around the world. They can be enjoyed without splurging on big trips and can be played on short breaks during busy days.

With the move to an online platform and gambling’s popularity increasing, countries have started becoming more accepting. Although the legality of gambling has had a rocky history, as mentioned before, its growth today has made leaps and bounds towards increasing its legalization, making it more available to its avid fans.

For anyone who is thinking about trying online slots, or for anyone who loves land-based slots but doesn’t have the time to go out and gamble, here are 15 land-based slots that are now available online:

Wheel of Fortune

The Wheel of Fortune slot game gained a lot of fame and popularity after news of big wins spread across the internet. According to Gamblers Daily Digest, one 60-year-old woman won $680,000 from the game while playing at a hotel in Las Vegas. Now, it can be played online and in different versions, such as the Wheel of Fortune Triple Extreme Spin.

Liberty Bell

Although this one isn’t a direct online version of the land-based machine, Liberty Bell is based on the original slot machine invented by Charles August Fey. It features the machine’s three reels and a single payline. Its aesthetic design captures the Liberty Bell’s vintage essence.

Double Diamond

Double Diamond is a classic slot game made by IGT, and now it can be played online. It can be played for free if you just simply love the game, but it can also be played for real money.

According to Weekly Slots News, if you’re interested in playing classics like Double Diamond, you should know that they usually can’t be found at touristy casinos. As a general rule, the best slots are not the flashiest or conveniently located.

Buffalo

One of the most beloved land-based slots, well-known for the “BUFFALO” chant, is now available online. Online gamers can now enjoy the sunset prairie theme from their own homes.

Cleopatra

Another classic game, Cleopatra has as much a presence online as in land-based casinos. Her daunting eyes are an unmistakable symbol of the game and continue to be featured in the online version.

Texas Tea

Texas Tea is a famous penny slot, meaning that you only have to pay a single cent per line. The game is primarily recognized by its main character.

Although it only costs one cent to play, according to Gambling News Magazine, wagering more money might help you win bigger.

88 Fortunes

88 Fortunes takes the common riches theme and makes it more unique by combining it with a Chinese New Year theme. It features common Chinese New Year symbols of fortune like the color red and gold ingots.

Wizard of Oz

The Wizard of Oz slot machine is one of the most famous, partially because its theme is based on the classic movie. Although the machine finds its origins in 2011, the classic movie dates all the way back to 1939. This year its 80th anniversary was celebrated around the world.

So if you’re feeling nostalgic, thinking back to the simpler days of being a child, the Wizard of Oz might be the slot game for you.

Lion’s Share

Lion’s share is another famous machine known for an enormous win. In 2014, MGM’s Lion’s share slot machine was put into retirement, but not before a couple from New Hampshire won a $2.4 million jackpot.

Blazing 7s

Another one of the oldest slot games, Blazing 7s was first introduced in the 1970s by Bally. It was also one of the first slots with a progressive jackpot.

Zorro

Based on the fictional character, Zorro slot games are famous both in land-based casinos and online. It’s cited as a common crowd favorite.

Reel ‘Em In

Reel ‘Em In is a fishing-themed slot that has its origins with WMS Games, being their first big hit in the slot machine world.

Deal or No Deal

Like the hit 2000s show in America, Deal or No Deal, the slot game, features bonus prizes in suitcases or boxes. But something that not many people realize is that it was already a slot machine before the show started its run in America. It actually originates from when the show ran in Europe.

The Walking Dead

Another slot game based on a popular television show, The Walking Dead is based on the zombie apocalypse show of the same name. If you’re already a fan of the show, the slot game is available to play at many large casinos and also online.

More Chilli

More Chilli is a spicy, chili-themed slot machine. Many people love it not only for its enthusiastic love of spice but also its fun cartoons.

According to Adrian Sireca at OnlineCasinoGems, “many of the classic and fan-favorite slot games can now be found online. Not only can you get practically the same experience, but many online casinos also offer bonuses and free spins for enrolling.”

So even though the slot machine has come a long way from its humble beginnings, its popularity has only grown since the late 1800s. And now, not only has it become a favorite pastime for casino-goers but it can also be played from home.

