3 Benefits of Entrepreneurship That You Need to Know

Being an entrepreneur is not easy. However, once you are successful there is a lot you can boast about. Before I started Blogging I was into a corporate job. And when I compare a decade of my life when I was in a job vs the life I live when I am a full-time Blogger, I find a hell lot of difference.

I am not saying that life as an Entrepreneur is a flawless one. You will have challenges everywhere. So let us discuss three very important experiences of my life after I started Blogging.

Invest in Life

When I was in the job I had a fixed routine. Get up early in the morning, get ready and go to the office. Work for approximately 9 hours and head back home, eat food and then sleep. I was living my life weekend to weekend.

But now things have changed. To maintain a routine and a disciplined life I still go to the office which is a co-working space. I have rented the desk for myself and I pay them monthly. I regularly work for around 4-5 hours and then go to the gym. Post gym I relax while swimming and then head back home. At home, I do a bit of gardening and when my wife is back from work we cook food together.

So instead of just office now I do so many things. I enjoy my life, I do not feel stressed moreover I feel excited on Sunday evenings to go to the office on Monday.

My weekends now are more about exploring the city and life. We go to different places, roam around freely, do a lot of stuff we never used to do before, etc.

So, in short, I have started investing in life.

Share the experience with others

The office landscape is very competitive. You are completely on your own instead people always try to pull you down. So you need to be better than others. Generally, you do not share your experiences with others. People are busy doing office politics.

However, since the time I started Blogging, I brought back alive the teacher in me. I learn new things in Blogging and share the experience as it is with the readers. This gives me a lot of satisfaction.

They say –

You are actually successful when you start giving back to society.

I myself learned from other people’s experiences and now I share my feelings, successes, failures so that it can help others. So that the budding Bloggers do not fall into the same pit into which I had fallen when I was starting.

Blogging has shown me a completely different aspect of life and I am enjoying it.

Freedom from Hassles

Blogging has helped me throw out hassles from my life completely. Earlier I used to go to my native once or maximum twice a year. I rarely used to attend family functions and festivals due to the lack of leaves. But now I do not miss any of those.

Earlier due to work commitment or lack of leaves this was not possible. But now I get a lot of opportunities to explore the world around me and now every 4 months I go on a vacation of atleast 3-4 days.

Blogging is one of the best business ideas in India which worked for me. There are many ways through which you can earn money online with very less investment.

