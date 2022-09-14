5 Most Common Types of Medical Malpractice Suits

Did you know that studies have found that medical errors are currently the third leading cause of death in the US? This high number of medical accidents is one of the main reasons you should know about laws around medical malpractice. If you feel medical malpractice has harmed you or a loved one, know that attorneys can help you get the compensation.

Any action or inaction by a medical professional during the treatment that deviates from the accepted standards and harms the patient is considered malpractice.

These malpractices can occur in several forms, though some are more common than others. If you want to learn more about medical malpractices and how attorneys can help, you can visit https://www.jjsjustice.com/national/medical-malpractice-attorneys/.

This article will discuss the common types of medical malpractice suits. However, this is an outline of suits that can be much more complicated.

Misdiagnosis

Misdiagnosis or a delayed diagnosis is the most common medical malpractice issue. This can occur in instances such as:

Failure to recognize signs and symptoms

Not referring a patient to a specialist

Mislabeled test results

Frequently, these misdiagnoses happen in life-threatening illnesses such as cancer and heart attack. Thus, a quick and accurate diagnosis can make the difference between life and death.

Surgical Errors

Surgery is a delicate medical procedure in itself. Yet, surgical errors are far too common in the medical community. Some frequent surgical errors may include

Operating on the incorrect patient

Forgetting medical equipment inside the patient’s body

Issues with anesthesia

Performing surgery on the wrong patient

Prescription Drug Errors

A hospitalized patient may be prescribed incorrect medication, causing a serious threat to their wellbeing. This is something that comes under prescription drug errors. Prescription drug errors may also occur in different forms, such as:

Prescribing incorrect drugs

Failure to recognize the risk of addiction or allergies

A careless pharmacist who wrongly fills a patient’s prescription could be held liable for the injury they caused.

Failure To Treat

A medical professional has the responsibility not to refuse treatment. Failure to treat is a direct violation of the standards medical caregivers agree to when they first start taking on patients. However, what comes under failure to treat can be tricky.

You can claim malpractice if

You’re released too early from the hospital.

You don’t get appropriately tested.

Lack of follow-up care and instructions.

Your medical history was neglected.

Birth Injuries

Lastly, birth injuries are a fairly common cause of medical malpractice suits. Childbirth is a sensitive medical procedure and can often have catastrophic consequences upon errors. Childbirth injuries may apply to both the mother and child involved.

Such malpractices may include:

Inadequate prenatal care

Neglecting or failing to recognize fetal distress

Handling a baby incorrectly

Not performing a C-section when required

You must contact a lawyer if you believe that you or a loved one have been harmed by medical malpractice. They can investigate your case, determine responsible parties, and help you receive compensation for mental/physical harm. Remember that medical malpractice often repeats with professionals if they are not held responsible. Adequately dealing with your medical errors helps you and others who could be in your position in the future.

Comments