Ankur Raghav – A New Name Added in B-town’s Directors List

Do you know about Ankur Raghav, if not then you are missing big entertainment part on you-tube and on Instagram. He is a creative geek who is known for his good videos and posts on Insta and YouTube. With more than 355487 subscribers on YouTube in Naughty world and more than 2 million followers on Instagram shows his popularity.

Ankur Raghav is a famous personality who is known for his love for Bollywood. He loves to encourage young talent. Ankur is an excellent director and producer who knows how to make videos on different channel likes YouTube. He has gain amazing followers in just one year time with his videos and posts.

Ankur Raghav is planning to start his own production house in the near future as he wants to invest what he is earning from his channel. He wants to promote young talents from his production house in India.

Ankur feels India is the country of massive talent; the internet has changed the game now. We have seen many today coming out from a small town. And we are seeing lots of skills coming from a different application like TikTok, YouTube, and others. Ankur feels its time to promote such talents who deserve a platform.

Ankur and his team have decided to take their channel to go to small towns so that right talents can join them in there process. He wants to make a team of good directors, actors, and he is also talking to entrepreneurs and all to invest in his project. Ankur is also planning to do a web series with young talents.

It is so good to see that people like Ankur are helping young talent motivating them to carry on their acting career and also telling them to believe in themselves.

We hope that he and his team keep driving young talents and bring them in the front row of top actors with their work. Here’s wishing Ankur Raghav all the best for his future ventures and we hope he makes and a massive name like other directors and producers of B-town.

Comments