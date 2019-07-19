Ardaas Karaan Movie Review: Story, Cast & Other Details Starring Gippy Grewal

Gippy Grewal’s much-awaited movie Ardaas Karaan released with great reviews. It is one of the awaited sequels in the Punjabi industry after the superhit Ardaas in 2016. Directed and written by Gippy himself, the movie will surely make you sit till the end scene in the theatres. Along with connecting the elderly, it also attracts the young generation.

Apart from Gippy Grewal, Gurpreet Ghuggi, Sardar Sohi, Malkeet Rauni, Rana Jung Bahadur, Japji Khaira, Meher Vij and many others in an important role. Read out the full review and story of Ardaas Karaan below.

Story & Cast of Gippy Grewal’s Latest Punjabi movie Ardaas Karaan

The story of Ardaas Karaan revolves around 3 elderly men, who live in Canada (Malkeet Rauni, Rana Jung Bahadur and Sardar Sohi). All 3 comes from different caste but have similar problems in life that their children don’t understand them. Whenever they try to communicate with their family, they end up arguing. They were so depressed, that the 3 decides to end up life after enjoying it to the fullest.

One day all of them decides to go out for a trip for 1 week along with Sehaj (Gippy Grewal) and Magic (Gurpreet Ghuggi). And the two were full of positivity, who makes them understand their respective families despite their own issues. Will the two be able to succeed in their mission and help the elderly to reunite with their family? Watch out how Ardaas helps them in their journey of life.

Cast: Gippy Grewal, Gurpreet Ghuggi, Japji Khaira, Yograj Singh, Sapna Pabbi, Malkeet Rauni, Meher Vij, Sardar Sohi, Shinda Grewal and many more.

Story: Gippy Grewal and Rana Ranbir

Director: Gippy Grewal

Release date: 19 July 2019

Ardaas Karaan Movie: Official Trailer

No official trailer was released for Ardaas Karaan, but the team came up with 3 different chapters of the film. Watch out the first chapter out of the 3 below by clicking on the play button.

For sure the chapters will take you to the theatres or book your tickets in advance for the same.

All Songs & Details of New Punjabi Movie Ardaas Karaan

Music including the songs and background music is the backbone of the film. For Ardaas Karaan, Jatinder Shah has put on his all experience to make it soothing. From all songs to the background music, Ardaas Karaan will soothe your ears in the theatres.

Ardaas Karaan Title track (Singer: Sunidhi Chauhan, Lyrics: Happy Raikoti)

Satgur Pyare (Singer: Sunidhi Chauhan and Devenderpal Singh, Lyrics: Happy Raikoti)

Zindagi (Singer: Sharry Maan, Lyrics: Ricky Khan)

Bachpan (Singer: Gippy Grewal, Lyrics: Rana Ranbir)

Tere Rang Niyare (Singer: Nachhatar Gill, Lyrics: Happy Raikoti)

Bomb Jigre (Singer: Ranjit Bawa, Lyrics: Happy Raikoti)

Even the amazing singers and the lyricists have loaded the songs with love that will surely touch the heart directly.

Ardaas Karaan Movie Review

Ardaas Karaan movie rating: 4.5 out of 5

If you are looking for a one-word review for Ardaas Karaan movie, then I can say its Astonishing. For the full review, I will start with the acting, without a doubt each and every actor performed their role with excellence. Even the tiny tiny characters like Babbal Rai and others tie the audience to the film. The lil one Shinda Grewal will surely touch your heart with his character. Further, the direction of Gippy Grewal is flawless and as amazing as his singing and acting.

If you are bored of watching comedy and romantic Punjabi movies, then Ardaas Karaan will make you feel all the emotions in just 2.20 hours. So what are you waiting for? Book your tickets now and watch out Punjabi film Ardaas Karaan with family or friends in your nearby theatres.

Comments