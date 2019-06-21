Shadaa (Diljit Dosanjh & Neeru Bajwa) Movie Review: Story Cast & More Details

Shadaa (New Punjabi movie) starring Diljit Dosanjh and Neeru Bajwa has released in theatres and the reviews are positive. The movie Shadaa is presented by the makers of Qismat and its great. This Punjabi movie will showcase the story and struggle of an unmarried man, who have passed the eligible age of marriage.

After years, the duo will be seen on the silver screen. Last time Diljit and Neeru were seen together in the movie Sardaarji 2 in the year 2015. Diljit Dosanjh was last seen in the Punjabi movie Sajjan Singh Rangroot in the year 2018. Whereas Neeru Bajwa was also last seen in the year 2018 in the movie Uda Aida with Amrit Mann. Now check out the full movie review of Shadaa below.

Shadaa Movie Story Starring Diljit Dosanjh and Neeru Bajwa

The story of Shadaa is of a happy-go man who under the pressure of his parents tries to get a perfect match for him. But unfortunately, after numerous attempts, he fails to find a perfect partner for him. Suddenly he falls in love with a girl, who is poles apart of him. Although soon he finds out that it’s working as per plan as the duo is from 2 different World. Will the guy marry her dream girl or not?

Find out whether he gets the girl or he will end as a Shadaa only?

Cast: Diljit Dosanjh, Neeru Bajwa, Anita Devgan, Anita Meet, Gurpreet Bangu, Jagjeet Sandhu, Hardeep Gill, Rupinder Roopi and many more

Director: Jagdeep Sidhu

Story: Jagdeep Sidhu

Release date: 21 June 2019

Official Trailer of Punjabi Movie Shadaa

The trailer of Shadaa featuring Diljit Dosanjh and Neeru Bajwa has already given laughter therapy to the audience. If you have still missed it, then watch out the same here before watching the film.

Really the out of the concept will appeal the audience as it’s wrapped in entertainment.

Diljit Dosanjh and Neeru Bajwa’s Shadaa All Songs

Shadaa movie songs are also on the top chart. The music for various tracks of the movie is composed by multiple music directors like Nick Dhammu, JSL Singh and V Rakx Music. Here are all the songs of Shadaa movie along with singers-

Shadaa title track (Singer: Diljit Dosanjh, Lyrics: Happy Raikoti)

Mor (Sung by Diljit Dosanjh, Written by Happy Raikoti)

Mehfil (Singer: Diljit Dosanjh, Lyrics: Rav Hanjra)

Mehndi (Sung by Diljit Dosanjh & Shipra Goyal, Written by Happy Raikoti)

Expensive (Singer: Diljit Dosanjh, Lyrics: Happy Raikoti)

Even it has a promotional song Tommy, which is written and sung by Raj Ranjodh. It also has a special appearance of Sonam Bajawa and it like the cherry on the cake.

Latest Punjabi Movie Shadaa Review & Rating

Shadaa Movie Rating: 3.5 out of 5 stars

As far as the review is concerned, recently released Punjabi movie Shadaa starring Diljit and Neeru has nailed it with its concept. From the acting to the direction, the movie is apt for a one-time watch. Be it the dialogues, screenplay, songs, everything of Shadaa is an average. If you are planning to watch it, then book your advance tickets, as its Diljit’s movie so you may find it difficult to get the tickets on the weekend.

