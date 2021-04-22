Best Education Podcasts to Listen in 2021

Do you love to listen to podcasts? Do you like the fusion of education and podcasts? It is popular among students to listen to podcasts because it can help them in their studies or for example, they can hear advice that will help with academic paper writing. Then here is an article for you. It covers the best podcasts that focus on education to make sure you get the best experience.

Podcast introduction

Podcasts can be accessed by installing a podcast application in your operating system, Android, iOS, or windows. Then search for a podcast and then subscribe to get notifications whenever new content is added.

History

Hardcore History

It is a podcast by Dan Carlin. The podcast comprises well-researched information giving precise facts. Some of the podcasts are over five hours long.

Episodes to watch out for:

King of kings Blueprint of Armageddon 1

The history of Rome

It is a podcast that covers a lot about the Roman Empire. Considering how long history books on the Roman Empire are, this podcast helps a lot.

Episodes to watch out for:

A day in the life The year of the six emperors

Podcasts for self-improvement

The Tim Ferriss Show

If you are a business person or thinking of getting into the business industry then here is a podcast for you. He interviews business giants to provide insights on how to do business. Tools, routines, and tactics are some of the things this podcast brings to the table.

Episodes to watch out for:

Maria Popova on Writing, Workflow, and Workarounds. Ramit Sethi- negotiation Prenups, automating Finances, disagreeing with Tim, and a lot more.

Podcasts based on Money

Listen to Money Matters

It is a podcast that offers financial advice, ranging from how you can repay your student college loan, to buying a house. It was founded by Andrew and Matt. So if you want to be financially stable, this is the podcast to listen to.

Episodes to watch out for:

How to Retire Early with Mr. Money mustache Invest or pay off Debt? That is the question

Arts, Culture and society podcast

Radiolab

It is a podcast based on curiosity. The founder of the podcasts takes up topics and then tries to explain them. It is perfectly crafted with different voices. It covers topics that baffle the mind and over the years it has gained a great reputation.

Episodes to watch out for:

A clock Miracle Colors

Technology and science podcasts

Brain science

Do you have an interest in learning how your brain works? Well, this podcast helps you learn more about your brain. Dr. Ginger, the founder of this podcast brings updates on the newest neuroscience discoveries. He also brings professional neuroscientists for interviews.

Episodes to watch out for:

The Reading Brain with Maryanne Wolf Neuroscience and AI with Paul Middlebrooks

Career podcasts

Entrepreneurial Thought Leaders

It is a podcast composed of pre-recorded Stanford university lectures. It is a good learning tool to set you on your right career choice.

Episodes to watch out for:

The Zen of Entrepreneurship Prepare for lunch

Conclusion

Podcasts are a great learning tool, so you can find more learning tools right here. It is like a pool of knowledge waiting for you to dive in and grab some of it. So if any of the podcasts in this article got your interest then search for it and learn something new.

