Did you know Dubai is renowned for its Medical Tourism as well? Medical tourism refers to visiting a location or country to seek treatment for different illnesses. Dubai is the most suitable location for medical treatments and healthcare. If you search through the best ‘hospital near me’ in Dubai, you are sure to explore multiple options. However, you need to make the most sensible choice when in need.
Despite the hospital’s best medical infrastructure, not every medical center is suitable for everyone. Yet there are quite a few hospitals and clinics that offer care for conditions like cancer, cardiovascular disorders, and diseases requiring orthopedic and neurosurgery. In the following post, we will go through the top medical establishments where individuals seek to treat their specific medical conditions.
Establishment of Robust Treatment and Medical Care
Tailored to their specialty and different medical inclinations, these are some of the top medical institutions you can visit to get quality care and medical attention: –
NMC Royal Hospital – Emergency Block
If you are searching for the best hospitals near me and not finding an appropriate option, this is the most appropriate establishment for you. NMC Royal Hospital has amenities and infrastructure to facilitate quality care for generic, chronic, and cosmetic treatments. Additionally, this medical facility offers homeopathic and Ayurvedic treatments to patients who visit. It offers patients the flexibility to book an appointment through a call or the application or its website, reflecting its attempt to be more accommodating.
Located in: NMC Royal Hospital, DIP
Address: Green Community, Falcon House 1 – Green Community Village – Dubai – United Arab Emirates
Phone: +971 4 810 8800
Burjeel Specialty Hospital
With the leading health care and luxurious setting, Burjeel Speciality Hospital is one of the preferred medical facilities in Dubai. It specializes in multiple treatments and offers the following treatments and medical amenities to patients who visit this medical establishment:-
- Anesthesia
- Cardiology
- Dietetics and nutrition
- Emergency clinic
- Endocrinology and diabetes
- Foot and ankle clinic
- General Orthopedics
- General surgery
- Hand surgery
- Hematology
- Hip surgery
- Internal medicine
- Joint replacement
- Knee surgery
- Laboratory
- Neurology
- Neurosurgery
- Oncology
- Oral and maxillofacial surgery
- Pain management
- Pediatric Neurology
- Pediatric orthopedics
- Psychology
- Radiology
- Rheumatology
- Scoliosis surgery
- Shoulder surgery
- Spine surgery
- Sports orthopedics
- Urology and andrology
- Varicose veins treatment
- Vascular surgery
Treatment with this hospital guarantees the desired level of care and comfort during the treatment. With the same, you can have a healthy body that lasts longer.
Located In: Al Kuwait St – Al Faiha – Halwan Suburb – Sharjah – United Arab Emirates
Address: 46WF+PCH – Dubai – United Arab Emirates
Phone: +971 800 55
Medcare Hospital
This hospital offers people the chance to receive treatments from distinct locations around the Dubai city. With the same, it is one of the most prevalent hospitals you may likely find after searching for a hospital near me. By going to either establishment of Medcare you will receive the following treatments and medical attention with extensive efficacy:-
- Arm & Hand Surgery
- Bariatric Surgery
- Cardiology
- Dentistry
- Dermatology
- Diet & Nutrition
- Emergency Medicine
- Ear, Nose & Throat (ENT)
- Endocrinology
- Family Medicine
- Fertility
- Foot & Ankle
- Gastroenterology
- General Surgery
- Hematology
- Internal Medicine
- Mental Health
- Nephrology
- Neurology
- Neurosurgery
- Neonatology
- Obstetrics & Gynaecology
- Ophthalmology
- Orthopaedics
- Oral and Maxillofacial
- Pediatric Neurology
- Paediatric Orthopaedics
- Pediatrics
- Paediatric Surgery
- Pain Management
- Psychology
- Proctology &
- Colorectal Surgery
- Physiotherapy
- Plastic Surgery
- Psychiatry
- Pulmonology
- Rheumatology
- Skull Base Surgery
- Scoliosis
- Spine Surgery
- Sports Medicine
- Urology
- Vascular Surgery
- Vitamin Infusion Therapy
Receiving the desired treatment with this medical facility offers the desired personal care and post-treatment facilities. With the same, you will receive the absolute value for the time and money invested in the same. What makes this establishment more likely is its reasonable price for quality medical services.
Locations: Al Qasimia, Al Barsha South, Mirdif, and Al Safa.
Phone: +9718006332273
Yasmed Clinic
It is one of the best locations for having the best treatments, and people visiting the same receive absolute value for the time and money invested. It offers people treatment for a number of ailments and makes things more happening for them. Along with the treatments, it has the best infrastructure for post-traumatic recovery and rehabilitation, allowing people to adjust to the new changes in the body. Highly skilled and experienced doctors of this establishment have the needed insights to take conventional and unconventional initiatives. They also provide a person with the medical advice and necessary changes a person must bring to the lifestyle to avoid any medical complications in the future.
Address: Near Etisalat Round About, Umm AL Quwain, UAE
Phone: +971 4 321 6222
Prime Hospital Garhoud
Binbrek has cutting-edge technological advancements and highly skilled doctors, capable of offering over-the-top medical care and treatment to patients. When it comes to medical care, people do not care about the money most often and want the best treatment for them. Prime Hospital honors the trust displayed by patients for the medical services it offers and delivers quality treatment. Hence, people worldwide visit this establishment when they need pediatrics, gynecology, dermatology, cardiology, and more.
Address: Airport Rd – next to Le Meridian Hotel – Garhoud – Dubai – United Arab Emirates
Phone: +971 4 292 9777
Hours: Remains Open 24 Hours
Valiant Clinic & Hospital Dubai
With the blend of expertise and cutting-edge medical advancements, Valiant Clinic & Hospital Dubai is one of the best medical centers in Dubai City. It offers the best experience to patients around the world seeking robust medical attention and care. Moreover, it offers quality care to people at a reasonable treatment cost.
Address: City walk – 13th St – Al Wasl – Dubai – United Arab Emirates
Phone: +971 800 8254268
Final Words!
There are multiple options when one searches for medical establishments in Dubai. They must select a medical establishment after comprehensive research of its services and should refrain from making random selections after searching for a hospital near me. Dubai Local is a platform that guides you through distinct medical services and more.