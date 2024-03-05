Did you know Dubai is renowned for its Medical Tourism as well? Medical tourism refers to visiting a location or country to seek treatment for different illnesses. Dubai is the most suitable location for medical treatments and healthcare. If you search through the best ‘hospital near me’ in Dubai, you are sure to explore multiple options. However, you need to make the most sensible choice when in need.

Despite the hospital’s best medical infrastructure, not every medical center is suitable for everyone. Yet there are quite a few hospitals and clinics that offer care for conditions like cancer, cardiovascular disorders, and diseases requiring orthopedic and neurosurgery. In the following post, we will go through the top medical establishments where individuals seek to treat their specific medical conditions.

Establishment of Robust Treatment and Medical Care

Tailored to their specialty and different medical inclinations, these are some of the top medical institutions you can visit to get quality care and medical attention: –

NMC Royal Hospital – Emergency Block

If you are searching for the best hospitals near me and not finding an appropriate option, this is the most appropriate establishment for you. NMC Royal Hospital has amenities and infrastructure to facilitate quality care for generic, chronic, and cosmetic treatments. Additionally, this medical facility offers homeopathic and Ayurvedic treatments to patients who visit. It offers patients the flexibility to book an appointment through a call or the application or its website, reflecting its attempt to be more accommodating.

Located in: NMC Royal Hospital, DIP

Address: Green Community, Falcon House 1 – Green Community Village – Dubai – United Arab Emirates

Phone: +971 4 810 8800

Burjeel Specialty Hospital

With the leading health care and luxurious setting, Burjeel Speciality Hospital is one of the preferred medical facilities in Dubai. It specializes in multiple treatments and offers the following treatments and medical amenities to patients who visit this medical establishment:-

Anesthesia

Cardiology

Dietetics and nutrition

Emergency clinic

Endocrinology and diabetes

Foot and ankle clinic

General Orthopedics

General surgery

Hand surgery

Hematology

Hip surgery

Internal medicine

Joint replacement

Knee surgery

Laboratory

Neurology

Neurosurgery

Oncology

Oral and maxillofacial surgery

Pain management

Pediatric Neurology

Pediatric orthopedics

Psychology

Radiology

Rheumatology

Scoliosis surgery

Shoulder surgery

Spine surgery

Sports orthopedics

Urology and andrology

Varicose veins treatment

Vascular surgery

Treatment with this hospital guarantees the desired level of care and comfort during the treatment. With the same, you can have a healthy body that lasts longer.

Located In: Al Kuwait St – Al Faiha – Halwan Suburb – Sharjah – United Arab Emirates

Address: 46WF+PCH – Dubai – United Arab Emirates

Phone: +971 800 55

Medcare Hospital

This hospital offers people the chance to receive treatments from distinct locations around the Dubai city. With the same, it is one of the most prevalent hospitals you may likely find after searching for a hospital near me. By going to either establishment of Medcare you will receive the following treatments and medical attention with extensive efficacy:-

Arm & Hand Surgery

Bariatric Surgery

Cardiology

Dentistry

Dermatology

Diet & Nutrition

Emergency Medicine

Ear, Nose & Throat (ENT)

Endocrinology

Family Medicine

Fertility

Foot & Ankle

Gastroenterology

General Surgery

Hematology

Internal Medicine

Mental Health

Nephrology

Neurology

Neurosurgery

Neonatology

Obstetrics & Gynaecology

Ophthalmology

Orthopaedics

Oral and Maxillofacial

Pediatric Neurology

Paediatric Orthopaedics

Pediatrics

Paediatric Surgery

Pain Management

Psychology

Proctology &

Colorectal Surgery

Physiotherapy

Plastic Surgery

Psychiatry

Pulmonology

Rheumatology

Skull Base Surgery

Scoliosis

Spine Surgery

Sports Medicine

Urology

Vascular Surgery

Vitamin Infusion Therapy

Receiving the desired treatment with this medical facility offers the desired personal care and post-treatment facilities. With the same, you will receive the absolute value for the time and money invested in the same. What makes this establishment more likely is its reasonable price for quality medical services.

Locations: Al Qasimia, Al Barsha South, Mirdif, and Al Safa.

Phone: +9718006332273

Yasmed Clinic

It is one of the best locations for having the best treatments, and people visiting the same receive absolute value for the time and money invested. It offers people treatment for a number of ailments and makes things more happening for them. Along with the treatments, it has the best infrastructure for post-traumatic recovery and rehabilitation, allowing people to adjust to the new changes in the body. Highly skilled and experienced doctors of this establishment have the needed insights to take conventional and unconventional initiatives. They also provide a person with the medical advice and necessary changes a person must bring to the lifestyle to avoid any medical complications in the future.

Address: Near Etisalat Round About, Umm AL Quwain, UAE

Phone: +971 4 321 6222

Prime Hospital Garhoud

Binbrek has cutting-edge technological advancements and highly skilled doctors, capable of offering over-the-top medical care and treatment to patients. When it comes to medical care, people do not care about the money most often and want the best treatment for them. Prime Hospital honors the trust displayed by patients for the medical services it offers and delivers quality treatment. Hence, people worldwide visit this establishment when they need pediatrics, gynecology, dermatology, cardiology, and more.

Address: Airport Rd – next to Le Meridian Hotel – Garhoud – Dubai – United Arab Emirates

Phone: +971 4 292 9777

Hours: Remains Open 24 Hours

Valiant Clinic & Hospital Dubai



With the blend of expertise and cutting-edge medical advancements, Valiant Clinic & Hospital Dubai is one of the best medical centers in Dubai City. It offers the best experience to patients around the world seeking robust medical attention and care. Moreover, it offers quality care to people at a reasonable treatment cost.

Address: City walk – 13th St – Al Wasl – Dubai – United Arab Emirates

Phone: +971 800 8254268

Final Words!

There are multiple options when one searches for medical establishments in Dubai. They must select a medical establishment after comprehensive research of its services and should refrain from making random selections after searching for a hospital near me. Dubai Local is a platform that guides you through distinct medical services and more.

