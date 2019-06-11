Bhavya Munjal a Dietitian & Nutritionist Advising People to Oppose Supplement Use And Focus on Balanced Diet

Bhavya Munjal is a Delhi based dietitian and nutritionist. Latterly, he has made a huge name in the health and fitness industry by showing hundreds of mothers, families, businessmen, sportsmen, artists and celebrities how it is possible to gain or lose weight and live a healthy lifestyle with the aid of a great diet and nutrition plan as opposed to using supplements for non-natural results.

Bhavya is the Founder and CEO of the BFitWorld a company that specializes in personalized nutrition plans. Under the guidance of Bhavya, BFitWorld takes into account clients full medical history, their personal preferences along with their health goal to plan their diet and modify their lifestyle.

Bhavya Munjal strongly believes in the fact that most people don’t need to take vitamin supplements and are able to get all the vitamins and minerals they need by eating a healthy, balanced diet. Vitamins and minerals are essential nutrients, such as iron, calcium and vitamin C, that your body needs in small amounts to work properly. Bhavya believes, by taking supplements people are harming their own body as many supplements contain active ingredients that have strong biological effects in the body. This could make them unsafe in some situations and hurt or complicate people’s health and according to him supplementing your diet without proper consultation can cause weight gain and more harm to the health.

Bhavya and his company BFitWorld’s Diet consulting proficiency spans most nutrition sub-specialties like pediatrics, adolescent, adult, and sports. They are dedicated to forging and maintaining a beautiful bond with food. Be it a special diet for running your next marathon, modifying your lifestyle for certain medical condition, or simply staying in shape, Bhavya hold your hand from the beginning to the finish line.

The 22 years old dietitian, nutritionist believes that healthy foods and eating habits are determined by choice, not compulsion and taste should not be sacrificed to make way for health.

