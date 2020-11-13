Bicchoo Ka Khel Promotions Are On a Full Swing!

Let’s face it: Apart from the groundbreaking storyline, promotions make or break a show. It is no secret that they are a huge part of capturing the attention of your fans and viewers. Keeping that in mind, ALTBalaji’s Bicchoo Ka Khel cast has kickstarted the promotions of their upcoming crime-drama in full swing after creating a stir in the web world with the trailer release.

The recent pictures of the lead pair, Divyenndu and Anshul Chauhan have been surfaced on the internet. The on-screen bindass duo was spotted at Dashashwamedh Ghat in Varanasi performing Ganga aarti yesterday. Sources confirmed, “Since the show has been extensively shot in Varanasi, Ekta thought it would be fitting to kick off the proceedings with a special aarti in the city. The makers have procured the necessary permission and will be flying down the cast for two days. All safety protocols will be followed during the event.”

The talented actor, Divyenndu also confirmed the news himself. He was quoted saying to a news website, “We had a great time shooting in Varanasi, and I’m excited to visit the holy place again.”

In the pictures shared by the makers of the show, you can spot the diva, Anshul Chauhan in a hot-pink saree looking like a delight at the banks of the holy river. On the other hand, Divyenndu looked his absolute best in an uber-cool jacket and a pair of ripped jeans. By the looks of it, we are sure that the lead pair of Bicchoo Ka Khel web series make it fashion wherever they go, even at a holy place!!

Speaking of their fashion game, Divyenndu and Anshul Chauhan set off for their first leg of promotions on the 9th of November in matching athleisure wear. In fact, they were spotted twinning at the airport in their customised t-shirts. Their matching white tees had a popular dialogue, “Jo bharosewale hote hai vahi ******wale bhi hote hai” from Bicchoo Ka Khel web series.

ALTBalaji’s upcoming crime-drama, Bicchoo Ka Khel starring Divyenndu, Anshul Chauhan, Satyajit Sharma, Rajesh Sharma, Trisshna Mukherjii, Gagan Anand, Abhinav Anand, Akanksha Thakur, Abhishek Chauhan, Gautam Babbar, and many more is a treat to watch for its outstanding performances and gripping content. A story about the revenge of a budding writer and how he finds out a way out to control the system is something everyone is looking forward to ever since the trailer release. Set to stream from 18th November, Bicchoo Ka Khel is ALTBalaji’s special way of sending the warmest regards of the festive season.

