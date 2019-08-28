Brinda Sharma Will Work With Bollywood Actor in Her Upcoming Travel Series

Brinda Sharma, one of India’s popular travel bloggers who runs @justthetwo_ on Instagram, is all set to work with renowned Bollywood actor and direct an upcoming web series that will showcase her favorite travel destinations in India, for budget travelers.

Named “A backpacker’s guide to adventure”, it is scheduled to launch in December 2020. The series will have 2 seasons, each of 4 episodes, covering Brinda’s favorite places to visit for the adventurous travelers in India. It is scheduled to start shooting by the end of September.

This will be one of its kind web series that a Bollywood actor in collaboration with a travel blogger, aimed to bring a change in the way people travel.

Brinda says, “The web series will be interesting to watch, because not only will it be fun, it will be informative, showing how anybody can travel on a budget.”

Through the web series, she aims to answer the most raging questions she gets on her blog, with answers that will benefit the masses.

