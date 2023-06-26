Choosing the perfect thermal imaging camera: 4 Key factors to consider

Thermal imaging cameras are compact electronic gadgets with a built-in visual display, mainly for detecting heat energy. A heat sensor, combined with a specialized lens and traditional image-capture technologies, is the critical component of a thermal imaging camera. This limited range restricts our ability to detect thermal energy. However, the sensor in a thermal camera allows us to see the otherwise invisible infrared spectrum, which falls between visible light and microwaves.

How does the thermal imaging camera work?

Thermal imaging cameras function by detecting and then measurement of the infrared radiation that objects emit. To achieve this, the thermal imaging camera is equipped with a lens that permits the passage of IR frequencies. The lens focuses these frequencies onto a specialized sensor array that detects and interprets them. The sensor array in a thermal imaging camera consists of a grid of pixels, with each pixel being responsive to the infrared wavelengths it detects. When the pixels encounter infrared radiation, they convert it into electronic signals. These signals are then transmitted to a processor in the camera’s main body. The processor utilizes sophisticated algorithms to analyze the signals and generate a colour-coded map. This map represents different temperature values, allowing users to visualize and interpret the thermal information captured by the camera. The camera quickly identifies areas with varying heat signatures by assigning colors to specific temperature ranges. The camera’s display screen then displays this map. Many cameras also have a regular shooting mode that works within the visible light spectrum, similar to conventional digital cameras. This function allows users to capture two identical images – one in infrared mode and the other in normal mode – for easy comparison. Once the user steps away from behind the camera lens, this facilitates the quick identification of specific areas of concern.

How to choose the right thermal imaging camera?

1. Resolution

When choosing a thermal imaging camera, it’s essential to consider various factors, including resolution. Cameras with higher spatial resolutions can capture more detailed information about the scene being observed, which can be beneficial for analyzing fine details or identifying small temperature differences. However, cameras with lower spatial resolutions may have faster image processing and dynamic image rendering advantages. Common resolutions in thermal imaging cameras include 640 x 480 pixels, 384×288 pixels,80 x 80 pixels,256 x 192 pixels,384 x 288 pixels, and 640 x 512 pixels. These cameras provide decent image quality for various surveillance needs and are often compatible with optional lenses of different focal lengths for added flexibility. The appropriate resolution depends on the specific application and the detail and speed required for accurate thermal analysis and surveillance.

2. Focus

There are various focus features available in thermal imaging camera. These include autofocus, fixed focus, motorized, free, and manual focus.

Autofocus adjusts the focus automatically based on the distance of the object being observed.

The fixed focus has a preset focus set during manufacturing and cannot be adjusted manually or automatically.

Motorized focus allows for remote or automated adjustments and can be beneficial in hard-to-reach locations.

The free focus has a wide depth of field and does not require manual or automatic adjustments.

Manual focus requires physical adjustments and is helpful for precise focusing on specific objects or areas.

3. Lenses

Using interchangeable lenses in a thermal imaging camera adds extra flexibility and adaptability, allowing for the evaluation of various equipment and scenarios. By changing the focal length and field of view, users can cater to different imaging needs. Switching lenses lets users adapt the camera to different situations, making it ideal for various applications, including industrial inspections, building diagnostics, security surveillance, and research. With interchangeable lenses, a thermal camera’s capabilities expand, providing optimal clarity and precision for users’ specific application or inspection needs.

4. Color palettes

They are available in thermal cameras to represent temperature variations in captured images differently. This makes it easier to analyze and interpret the data. The color palettes available vary depending on the thermal camera model and manufacturer. The choice of color palette depends on individual preferences, specific applications, and the level of temperature differentiation required for accurate analysis and interpretation of thermal images.

