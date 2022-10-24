Complete Details about Haryana CET! Exam Dates and Admit Card Updates

Hurray! Good News is that finally, each and every aspirant can download or check official updates from HSSC CET Exam 2022 from here on this Page. A thousand numbers of applicants have applied and set to appear in this Coming Haryana CET Exam 2022.

The government of Haryana has consolidated the Gram Sachiv, canal patwari, and police constable examinations into the CET. Haryana’s chief minister, Manohar Lal Khattar, has declared that the anticipated date for the CET examination is between November 5 and 7, 2022. Candidates will shortly receive a link to download their Haryana CET admit card online. The HSSC Board will shortly offer applicants with the URL around 10 to 15 days prior to the exam date. Because the HSSC board will not send a paper copy of the hall ticket to any candidate’s house, it is the obligation of every applicant to remain informed about the Haryana CET test and to download their admit card in a timely manner.

The Haryana Government and Haryana Staff Selection Commission have awarded the national testing agency the contract to administer the common eligibility exam (CET) for category c and group D Government positions in Haryana. The nth has stated that the written test will be administered on November 5 and 6, 2022, in four shifts throughout the state’s numerous examination venues. The NTA has advised the HSSC that the Haryana CET admit card would be distributed four to five days prior to the test.

Activity Dates Start Date of Registration 12th January 2021 Last Date of Registration 10th July 2022 Last Date for Fee Confirmation 15th July 2022 Admit Card Release 5 Days Before Exam Haryana CET Exam date 5th November- 7th November 2022 Registration for Cancelled Posts 1st to 20th May 2022 HSSC CET Gazette Notification 2022 6th May 2022

About the Application form:

Haryana Government has extended the deadline for CET Haryana Online Registration to 10th July 2022, while the deadline for fee confirmation is 15th July 2022. Candidates interested in direct recruitment for Group C & D positions are required to submit an application.

What’s After the Written Test Conducted? After the revised or official answer key for the Haryana CET 2022 is released, the relevant authorities will post the Haryana CET Result online. Candidates may verify their results on the website hssc.gov.in.

The candidate must earn a minimum of 50% (unreserved) and 40% (reserved) to be considered for the selection process. The candidates whose names appear on the CET Result merit list will be contacted by the commission in order to fill the Group C & D vacancies. As specified by the Haryana State Government, the validity of HSSC CET scores is three years from the date of the CET result announcement. Candidates may submit an application for any vacancy withdrawn by the Haryana Government during the application period. CET results will be comprised of Common Eligibility Test marks, experience marks, and socioeconomic criterion marks.

Comments