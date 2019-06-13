Curiosity is the Key to Creativity, Says Manish Bardia

Creativity is the soul of branding and advertising. It is also the key to communicate to the audiences about the products and services on offer that would otherwise seem ordinary and insignificant. From changing the corporate brands traditional way of approaching customers or connecting with the right clientele through intelligent advertising, Manish Bardia has mastered the art of effective unification of brand promotion and creativity by his sheer brilliance.

Manish Bardia, the brain behind the Ahmedabad-based production house, Moving Pixels, is setting a prominent mark in the industry with his works. In the past, he has worked for some of the most renowned jewelry brands, Bollywood actors, and been a part of Prime Minister Narendra Modis pet project Swachh Bharat Mission that roped in the Bollywood celebrity Shilpa Shetty.

Curiosity is the greatest teacher. If you want your message to be conveyed flawlessly to your target audience, then you have to be creative and think beyond the cliché. You have to find out which way you can involve the audience with your campaign and make them listen to what you say. Being curious always leads to innumerable ideas that help me and my team work better, said the 50-year-old advertising genius, who started his career by making small ads for a local cable TV network. Since then, Bardia, along with his 26-year-old Moving Pixels, has come a long way. Today, the Prime Minister himself put faith on Bardia and his creative team for one of the most important tasks in the campaigning for General Elections, the Modi Mask campaign.

Driven by his curiosity to create something unique in the field of arts, Bardia, who hails from a small town in Rajasthan, came to Ahmedabad in his early 20s. He pursued a career in Commercial Arts from an Ahmedabad-based institute in 1990. Bardia said that he likes to play with the ideas that are people-centric and business-centric at the same time. It can be truly said that the Prime Ministers campaign was the turning point of Bardias career.

Several renowned corporate clients such as Vimal, Adani Group, Rasna, Reliance, Motif India, Ratnamani Steel, Hipolin and central and state government agencies, non-government organizations, political parties among others work with Bardias firm.

Bardia has also successfully created multimedia spectacles at national and international events, generating much appreciation and ripples in the communication world. His major works include Cinepolis India, Just In Time and Chalo India to name a few. His ‘Rang Gujarat Ke’ project for the Vibrant Gujarat Summit 2018 was hugely appreciated by native as well as global leaders, businessmen and entrepreneurs. His unique philosophy and approach have redefined the norms of this industry.

Comments