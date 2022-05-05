Everything You Need to Know About Refrigerators

When it comes to choosing a best refrigerator in India, there are a lot of options you have in front of you. From small, single door refrigerators to massive double-doors that can easily carry food for an entire family, there are simply too many choices and options. If you are in the market for a good refrigerator, you must first have an idea of what you want from it.

What is meant by that is, you first need to take into consideration the requirements you have from a refrigerator.

Do you live alone? Do you need just basic functions?

Or do you live with your family and require a smart appliance that would be the talk of the town when you bring it in?

There are a few questions you should ask yourself and before you go about buying a refrigerator, you must answer all of them to get the most out of your purchase.

What to Consider Before Buying a Refrigerator?

Yes, you would have to look at specifications, capacity, power usage, and everything in between. But first, you need to ask yourself the right questions.

How many people would be using the refrigerator – Depending on the usage, you would have to get a refrigerator that can handle the needs of the people making use of it. If you are living alone, there is simply no need to get yourself a huge refrigerator. Now, smaller refrigerators does not mean you would be cutting down on the features you receive. There are refrigerators of all sizes that come with a great level of features. If you are living with your family, getting a smaller, single door refrigerator is also not feasible. Purchasing a larger appliance is the way to go.

What do you need from your refrigerator – Now, this is an important question. Since there are a lot of features you can get in a refrigerator, drawing the line is really important lest you pay a fortune to buy it. Refrigerators are getting smarter by the day and their prices are skyrocketing. If you want a basic refrigerator, get that. If you need a feature full kind, you need to make sure you are not breaking your bank to buy one.

Do you have enough size to fit it in your kitchen – This is very important and something people tend to forget about. You simply should not be purchasing a refrigerator if you do not have the space to fit it in. Make sure you take proper measurements of the allocated space for your refrigerator in your kitchen for it to be ready for your new appliance. There is no point buying a huge refrigerator and it not fitting in its space eventually.

Any brand preferences – If you are a homemaker, you probably understand the value of getting an appliance from a good brand. Now, with refrigerators, there are simply a ton of different brands to choose from. If you want a durable product, we suggest getting either LG or Samsung. When it comes to affordability, Haier and Whirlpool are some of the better brands to choose from.

Price range – Define your price range beforehand. There are so many different refrigerators in the market that you might even get overwhelmed choosing the right one. Describe your requirements, allocate space, define the price range, and then go about buying your next refrigerator. Since refrigerators are getting smarter and better by the day, you might find a ton of different appliances that cost a fortune to purchase. Veer away from shiny things and keep your mind on the prize, which is a functional appliance that suits your requirements perfectly.

Once you know about all of these things, you might just be ready to purchase your very next refrigerator.

What Specifications to look at?

Once you have answered the above questions, you should then try to figure out the actual specifications you need to consider before buying a refrigerator. Some of these points might be slightly technical, but they are rather basic to understand.

Capacity – Measured in liters, you can always see this specification mentioned alongside the refrigerator. Anything below 190L is a waste of time, even for people living alone. This is because smaller refrigerators simply do not have the ability to cool the insides properly. As summers approach, small refrigerators simply give up since they do not have the capability to hold their own. Small refrigerators, less than 190L, work well in a moderate climate, but do not expect them to run at full potential in the proper June heat. A 190L refrigerator is a much better option for single folks, while you should get a 260L or more if you live with a family of 4. Any one more and you would have to increase the capacity of your desired refrigerator.

Type – There are different types of refrigerators available in the market. Single door, double door, side-by-side, are some of the most common ones. The type of refrigerator you wish to purchase depends on how much compartment space you need and how much capacity you require. Side-by-side refrigerators are some of the largest and most spacious on the market.

Electricity Usage – This is a crucial point. Refrigerators can be power hungry appliances and since you need to keep them running at all times, expect higher bills if you do not get yourself an energy efficient refrigerator. While purchasing one, look at the energy rating. Rated out of 5, a higher number means a more efficient appliance and lower electricity bills. Or better yet, you can invest in an inverter based refrigerator that is made specifically keeping energy efficiency in mind. Those kinds are rather expensive to purchase, do be mindful about that.

Features – There are simply so many things a refrigerator can do, you would be surprised. If you have the budget for it, you can easily get yourself a refrigerator that has a display, rapid freezing, smarter features like building a list for groceries. Yes! A refrigerator listing down things you need to replenish. Things are getting smarter by the day.

Brand and Price – Finally, you need to keep a close eye on the brand and pricing of the appliance. Getting an appliance from a trusted brand allows you added convenience through adept customer support. Branded items also last a long time. So make a pick, and choose wisely.

So, that is all you need to know about buying a good refrigerator for your home. There are simply so many different choices, so the more clear you are about your requirements, the better purchase you could make.

