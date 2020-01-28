Fashion Blogger Foram Baraiya Becomes Brand’s Favourite Over a Small Duration

Fashion Influencer and a fashion icon to many, Forum Baraiya has become a name to remember in a short span. The young fashionista who took up dressing well and being presentable as a hobby is now influencing thousands of people out there.

As a child, the Forum would never appreciate repeating the same dress. And her liking for fashion took its shape since her childhood days. Forum realized this hobby can be serious when her friends started taking fashion tips from her. And in a short span of 20 months, Forum has already collaborated with 500+ brands and proved her menace as a potential influencer.

Talking about her fashion journey she adds, “It makes me feel great when I make a difference in others’ lives. Fashion and Style are two major parts of our personalities and how we carry ourselves. Being comfortable while experimenting with our limits and possibilities is a perfect style statement. Above all, self-satisfaction is of major importance.”

We wish Forum good luck and success.

