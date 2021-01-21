For the Fitness of Everyone: Animal Booster Nutrition

Being Fit is one hangover that everyone has but isn’t able to achieve. Fitness has become a basic requirement for everyone at every age. As per sports and fitness experts, 80 percent of fitness is dependent on our diet and 20 percent is on exercise. Still we don’t realise the importance of eating healthy.

We are moving so fast with today’s modern lifestyle that there is literally no time to focus on our diets and nutrients consumption to fulfil the basic needs of our bodies that are a prerequisite to stay fit. This situation can be analyzed as the effect of rapid improvement in technology that has made our work extremely easy. Hence, it has immensely impacted the quality and quantity of our food intake. Our daily food lacks the proper amount of nutrition. Our bodies have become so vulnerable that we are intensely prone to catch diseases and be unhealthy. But a little ray of hope is that with advancement, people have increased consciousness for fitness and health. Animal Booster Nutrition and its product help people maintain the nutrient requirement of their body that is necessary to lead a healthy life. Especially for a sports person, it is important to intake a sufficient amount of nutrients for his/her body.

Animal Booster Nutrition is a hardcore determination to combat the nutrient needs of today’s generation to stay fit. It has established manufacturing units of avant-garde quality technology and processes. The vision is to create body supplements for sportspersons and this was the vision of Dr. Anuj Choudhary. The thought was the sportspersons battling at national and international levels will definitely require a wide range of different nutrients to cope with their necessities and to fulfil the same.

Animal Booster Nutrition has a wide variety of products like BCAA, Carbohydrates, Fat burner, Glucose, Glutamine, pre-workout, Whey Protein, Weight Gainer, etc. To make a product that is an all in one supplement we have a team of expert sports scientists, nutritionists along with mentors and influencers of the sports industry. This team together creates a product that meets all the needs of the consumers. Dr. Anuj Choudhary founded Animal Booster Nutrition in 2008 with an inspiration to help sportspersons to meet their nutritional requirement to outshine others at international platforms. This mission has been successfully accomplished which has resulted in numerous achievements but now, they have decided to spread their wings by expanding their potential. The aim now is to create nutritional supplements for people of all age groups irrespective of gender. They are taking everyone with them for a journey of fitness and well being. Every brand has a USP and ours is our quality. Animal Booster Nutrition manufacturers products strictly following the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) rules and guidelines. FSSAI is a government established organization for looking into and regulating the manufacturing of food products in India’ and ensuring that the products meet the quality standards. Along with meeting the FSSAI terms, Animal Booster Nutrition has been rewarded with certification and achievements for its efforts towards creating it’s a product with the highest quality material. ISO 22000 and Goods Manufacturing Practice (GMP) are such certifications. All these tremendous achievements are plumped by the team of mentors and influencers who are the key to maintaining the consumer’s trust and faith in Animal Booster Nutritions’ products.

Our products have always kept our customers satisfied and these efforts that we invested have been acknowledged by our customers. They have all come together to form a large community with whom the company keeps interacting through their blogs and social media handles.

As the initial aim of Animal Booster Nutrition was to create something for the sportspersons, continuing that aim ahead we have endeavored to extend sponsorships to various sportsmen and athletes who have made our country proud and won truckloads of laurels at both national and international platforms.

Although moving in a fast-paced life people still have the passion for being physically fit. To help in the same, Animal Booster Nutrition creates products that can help everyone achieve their long-desired fitness goals at the most minimal cost possible. Our goal is to keep everyone fit and healthy. We have also kept in mind the needs of vegetarian people and have manufactured products that are gluten-free and raw dairy.

Animal Booster Nutrition has been a huge part of the fitness transformation journey of numerous people and that is why it is a trusted brand. Furthermore, our efforts and aim to keep people fit is growing with every accomplishment.

Comments