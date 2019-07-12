GATE 2020: Not 24 But Candidates Can Now Appear for 25 Subject Paper | Check Details Here

IIT Delhi has introduced a new subject paper for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2020. The Institute has now added a new subject paper for willing candidates. Recently, IIT Delhi announced the schedule for the GATE Exam 2020 and also came up with some fresh news for the students. So this year, the candidate can now opt from 25 subject papers instant of 24.

Last year only, IIT added a new subject paper to the list of 23 papers for GATE Exam. Now in the year 2019, another subject paper added to the same list, making the number to 25. Check out more details regarding GATE Exam 2020 below.

GATE 2020: IIT Delhi Introduces New Subject Paper

Indian Institute of Technology (Delhi) with the schedule has announced the new subject paper for GATE 2020. And as per the announcement, candidates can now appear for Biomedical engineering (BM) paper as well. Students willing to appear for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering can also opt Biomedical Engineering as one of the subjects from the year 2020 onwards. Whereas for the details of syllabus of the new subject paper, one has to wait for the release of GATE official notification 2020.

Last year only, IIT introduced a new subject paper that was Statistics. Almost 9 Lakh plus candidates appeared for the GATE Exam in 2019. Now in 2020, it has expected the numbers may reach 1 million. Check out the important dates regarding GATE Exam 2020 below.

Here are the Important Dates for GATE Exam 2020

As per the schedule released by IIT Delhi for the GATE Exam 2020, the registration for the same will begin from 3rd September. The registration process will then end on 24th September and the extended application can be filled till 1st October. Further, the candidates will get to download the admit card from 2nd January onwards from the official website.

Whereas the candidates when then get to appear for the GATE Exam on 1st, 2nd, 8th and 9th February 2020. Lastly, the result will be out on the official website i.e gate.iitd.ac.in on 16 March. We wish all the luck to the candidates planning to appear for the GATE Exam for the year 2020.

