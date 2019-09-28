Gobind Singh Dhingra aka GSD Singh’s Dream to Take Punjabi Industry on Global Level

A new star has born in the Punjabi Music Industry named GSD SINGH aka Gobind Singh Dhingra. The new sensational artist who hails from Delhi has mesmerized the music industry with his amazing performances. He is one of the most talked about Punjabi Artist these days. In just a short time the artist has earned himself a special reputated status in the music industry while working with the leading music label of the country T-Series. His songs “Mar jawange tere bin” and “Yaad teri” has gained millions of views and on the internet and received tons of appreciations from the people of the music industry.

GSD SINGH started his musical career few years back when he was completing his graduation. He passed his high school with an international baccalaureate degree. He went to Dubai for his higher education and there he realized about his passion about Punjabi Music. He always wanted to make Punjabi music which appeals to the global audience and maintains the authentic Punjabi swag in it. To take Punjabi music to the next level and make songs that will go on to the chart busters and will be enjoyed by people internationally irrespective of which language they speak. GSD SINGH says new track Tere Karke (Ballin’ ciaga) is the culmination of that vision. It celebrates the brand-conscious and ‘swag’-driven sensibilities of the Punjabi youth.

Over the years the different and positive approach of GSD SINGH towards Punjabi music has really set him apart from other artists. He is aiming for the best and not settling for anything less than that. Whether it is his music or life GSD SINGH has always amazed everyone. The latest track of him ‘TERE KARKE’ launched by JioSaavn has recieved a lot of appreciation and is one of the most trending punjabi tracks, it is also been called the ‘punjabi wedding anthem’ of 2019. His journey from a nobody to becoming one of the most loved Punjabi artist has been absolutely amazing and inspiring for everyone.

