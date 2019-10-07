Hearbhajan Singh Confirms Participation in IPL 2020 After Retirement Rumors

Harbhajan Singh, India’s most successful off-spinner has recently clarified that he will be playing the next edition of the Indian Premier League in CSK jersey. He ruled out all the rumors making round which suggested that he might announce retirement ahead of IPL 2020 to take part in ‘The Hundred’ league slotted to take place in the UK next year.

The gossip began after ‘The Hundred’ league announced its players draft and that included Harbhajan Singh’s name at a base price of GBP 100,000. The Hundred is a league that features matches with 100 balls per innings and the tournament set to take place next year is already gaining momentum. According to BCCI rules, any active cricket in India, who has not formally announced retirement, has to seek the board’s permission before playing or even taking part in any capacity in such leagues.

Harbhajan Singh clarified that he will withdraw his name from the draft of The Hundred league so that there are no issues in him being considered for the next season of IPL.

“For me, IPL and Chennai Super Kings remain priorities. I have had two good seasons with CSK where we played two finals. So right now, a good third season is what I am looking at,” Harbhajan told PTI.

Asked to clear the air, India’s third-highest wicket-taker in Tests said: “I respect rules laid down by my parent body. I will never flout any BCCI rule. If that means withdrawing my name from the draft, so be it. I will withdraw my name.”

Though, the senior off-spinner admitted that the format of the 100-ball game is exciting and he looks to be a part someday.

“I don’t want to break any rules but I find the concept interesting. As and when, the rules allow me to play, I would definitely like to be a part of it,” the ‘Turbanator’ said.

Harbhajan is currently doing commentary for the India versus South Africa series.

It is expected that he will be back training after the series as he is set to play Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (National T20) for Punjab to get some game time. He has been associated with CSK franchise in IPL.

