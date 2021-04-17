Here’s One Food That Beauty Queen Maria Slusnyte Swears By to Stay Fit

With a fierce passion for fashion and dedication to fitness, Miss Europe 2017 Maria Slusnyte is a force to reckon with. The diva is well-known for her commitment to a healthy diet and has been influencing people across the globe towards a wholesome way of life.

A firm believer in exercising daily and meditation, this European beauty never fails to impress her fans with her photoshoots, videos, and more.



At the tender age of 14, Maria caught the eye of a local agency in Kaunas on social media and later became a professional model after finishing high school. After dazzling the world with her presence in fashion shows in Milan, Paris, and Istanbul, and more, she eventually moved to London. The diva is a firm believer in finding a balance in life when it comes to nutrition and nourishment.



A self-confessed seafood lover, she loves to try out Japanese food restaurants all over the world. While she is dedicated to her diet, Maria Slusnyte also doesn’t shy away from indulging in delicious treats like chocolate, a vegan burger with sweet French fries, and a glass of red wine.



Her favorite healthy food is a glass of green smoothie that is loaded with nutrients and provides the perfect start for her day. When her day isn’t jampacked, she loves to cook a healthy treat of grilled white fish with green vegetables. However, the one thing she truly turns to for her toned physique is buckwheat, which she has a couple of times a week.



While Maria is gorgeous in the truest sense of the word, she is also dedicated to the art of makeup and is committed to a healthy skincare regime. Her social media posts reflect a sense of harmony as an aesthetically motivated person. With a glamorous life, it can be hard to have it all, but Maria never fails to inspire with her positivity and authenticity as a pageant Queen and role model.



Maria Slusnyte will be soon seen in a reality television show titled Vinchi Kensington by Dr. Ducu. Stay updated about the announcement on her Insta.

