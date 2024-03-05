How has cricket evolved over the years?

As it has happened with many other sports, cricket is not static. Since its creation many centuries ago, it has been evolving quite a lot. At the 1xbet.com/en website you can find all sorts of wagers on the best cricket matches from all over the world.

Initially, cricket was a leisurely pastime for the gentry. However, it then became the heartbeat of nations, thanks to the British spreading it around the world. By the time the 19th century rolls around, plenty of other countries adopted the game like it was their own, with 3 examples being:

Australia;

India;

and the West Indies.

These nations also added local flavors that make the game richer and way more interesting.

Introducing different formats

Of course, the format of the game has evolved too. On one side we have Test cricket, which is timeless, stretching over 5 days, where strategy plays out like a chess match.

Then, one-day cricket entered the scene in the 1960s, slicing the game down to 50 overs a side. This basically was quick, satisfying and perfect for TV.

Just when you thought cricket had settled down, along comes T20 in the early 2000s, shaking things up.

This format has 20 overs per team, and you have a game that’s done in less than 2 hours. The Indian Premier League (IPL) cranks it up a notch, turning T20 into this blockbuster event with all the glitz of a Hollywood premiere.

Technology and the women’s game

Technology was also introduced to the sport too. It brought in gadgets and gizmos like the 3rd umpire, Hawk-Eye, and the Decision Review System (DRS). Thanks to this, the sport became clearer, fairer, and way more engaging.

And let's not breeze past the women's game, which has skyrocketed in popularity. The Women's T20 World Cup in 2020 was a smash hit, with stadiums packed and viewers glued to their screens. It's a clear sign that women's cricket is here, which is very entertaining as well.

