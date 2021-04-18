How Just at 22 Fahad Sharif Became a Sought-After Name in the World of Digital Marketing Internationally

It is often said that once you have been smitten by the entrepreneurial bug there is no way out! This is exactly what happened with the Pakistani social media influencer and digital marketing expert Fahad Sharif. When he was just 11, he started his journey in the digital world in Karachi, Pakistan.



Since then he became heavily involved with the digital marketing industry and has become a sought-after name internationally. Today, he is empowering the people of his home country with his knowledge in the digital marketing industry as well as e-Commerce trends.



He believes that in the coming years the industry will take over the world completely and everybody would be dependent on expert advice to guide them to take their business forward.



Fahad Sharif is a man with a vision, who wants to create an empire that has clients from all over the world. He is already on the first step of his business after creating an international marketing agency. His UK-based agency Alecto Media LLC is gaining prominence in the industry. In fact, many well-known faces from the digital marketing world have complimented Fahad on his massive growth in a short duration of time.



For many, it would be hard to believe that Fahad Sharif is a college dropout but he believes that education is not about a fancy degree as it is about how you can improve your skill and be a part of the economic growth of the country.



He has been influencing the youth of Pakistan to take over the responsibilities of creating a strong economy and use digital marketing trends to grow.



While Fahad Sharif still has a long way to go, the most inspiring thing about him is the fact that he is constantly changing himself to meet the demands of the industry and is willing to learn what he doesn’t know. It takes strength to admit that you don’t know it all but Fahad believes that if you are not curious and open to learning then you have no place to been in an industry that is constantly evolving and changing every single day.



Comments