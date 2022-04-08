How Much Does Engineering College Cost in Bangalore?

Being the IT hub of India, Bangalore thrives itself with the presence of some of the top engineering colleges in India offering a variety of engineering courses including computer science, electronics and communication, information technology, electrical and electronics, mechanical and others. Some of these colleges offer degree courses in a full-time mode of study while others offer integrated programmers (5-year duration). These courses pave the path toward a bright career in engineering. Engineering colleges in Bangalore have tie-ups with renowned national and international companies which help the students to bag the right jobs. Most of these colleges have a placement cell that provides students with formal training during the placement season to crack the offer.

Top Engineering Colleges in Bangalore Highlights

Parameters Details No. of Top Engineering colleges in Bangalore 21 (Approximately) Average Fees structure Rs.5 lakh Top Specialisations Computer Science Engineering, Civil Engineering, Electronics and Communication Engineering, Aeronautical Engineering, Automobile Engineering, Chemical Engineering, Electronics Engineering, Telecommunication Engineering Admission Process – Entrance-based: KCET , COMEDK UGET , JEE Main

Top B.Tech Colleges in Bangalore Eligibility Criteria

The eligibility criteria for BTech courses may differ from college to college. However, the basic eligibility criteria for BTech is as follows. The candidates:

must have cleared Class 12 with a minimum 60% aggregate from a recognized board with Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics as core subjects (the pass percentage may vary in different colleges)

Admission is based on merit, written exam, Group Discussion (GD) or Personal Interview (PI) and it varies from college to college.

Top Engineering Colleges in Bangalore Fee

Institute Name NIRF Rank International Institute of Information Technology Bangalore Rs.10.98 – 15.6 lakh Jain University, Bangalore Rs.5 – 8 lakh

Admission Process of Best Engineering Colleges in Karnataka

The admission process of best engineering colleges in Bangalore entails clearing either the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) or the Consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental Colleges Karnataka Undergraduate Entrance Test (COMEDK UGET) conducted by the Consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental Colleges Karnataka.

Candidates are required to register themselves with the help of KCET 2022 application number and get their documents verified at any nearest helpline centre. After the verification process is over, the list of eligible candidates will be published on the official website of the Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA). Candidates will further proceed to lock their choices in terms of course and college in order to secure seats. The final step is the allotment of seats based on merit and choice options provided by the candidate which will be conducted as per the reservation policy of the government. The application process for KCET 2022 will begin in April and the exam is likely to take place in June.

The application process for COMEDK UGET 2022 is on the same lines as that of KCET 2022 except for the fact that candidates are not required to visit any centre physically and the counselling process will be conducted online. COMEDK UGET has been scheduled to take place on June 19. Candidates can also secure admission via JEE Main 2022 scores in NITs, IIITs and GFTIs.

Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Main) is conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) across India for granting admission into various undergraduate programmers in engineering and architecture. JEE Main 2022 is going to take place in two sessions in April and May.



Engineering Colleges in Bangalore

MSRIT Bangalore

IIIT Bangalore

RVCE Bangalore

BMSCE Bangalore

PESU Bangalore

NHCE Bangalore

DSCE Bangalore

NMIT Bangalore

Top Engineering Colleges in Bangalore: Placements

Colleges Recruiters IIIT Bangalore Accenture, Amazon, McAfee, NetApp, IBM, Riverbed, Infosys, Tyfone, HSBC, Taxi For Sure, Intel, KayBus, Tata Power, Morgan Sanity, Qualcomm, Paytm, Flipkart, Dell, BOSCH, Nvidia, Wipro RVCE Bangalore 24/7 Customer Private Limited, Deloitte Consulting India Pvt Ltd, Delphi Automotive Systems Pvt Ltd, ABB India Limited, Deltax, Absolut Data Research & Analytics, Desmet Ballestra India, Kirloskar Oil Engines, Responsys Business Solution India Private Limited, Kiwi Foods (India) Pvt Ltd, Roadrunner Logistics Private Limited, Robert BOSCH Engineering and Business Solutions, KNOLSKAPE Solutions Pvt Ltd, Sabre Holdings Pvt Ltd MSRIT Bangalore Accenture, Wipro, Infotech, Infosys, 99acres.com, Healthmantra, ABB, Hindustan Unilever Ltd, Qualcomm, Adobe, HP (Core), Radio Mirchi, HP BMSCE Bangalore JP Morgan Chase, KPMG, SAP, SONY, Sprinklr, TCS, Wipro, Hashlearn, Oracle, Larsen and Toubro, Oracle Financial Services Software, Juniper Networks Inc, Azul Systems, Wells Fargo, Deloitte PESU Bangalore Cerner, IDS, Ikya, Infosys, ITC Welcome Group, Jones Lang LASALLE, Kingfisher Airlines, Landmark, Oberoi

Top Engineering Colleges in Bangalore with ROI (Return on Investment)

College Average annual fee (in Rs.) Average placement package (in LPA) MSRIT Bangalore 3.47 L 7.66 IIIT Bangalore 10.98 L – 15.6 L 24.88 RVCE Bangalore 3.9 L 10.63 BMSCE Bangalore 64.68 K – 2.38 L 3 PESU Bangalore 2.35 L – 13.21 L 6.8 NHCE Bangalore 9.2 L – 11.2 L 5 DSCE Bangalore 2.38 L 3.5 NMIT Bangalore 10 L – 18 L 3.5

