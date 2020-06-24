How to Find the Best Online Blackjack Games

Blackjack is the most popular casino game in the United States, having more players than craps, roulette, and baccarat put together. Of all casino games, blackjack is the one you should target to make money because it depends a lot on your skill and not just luck. Of course, not everyone can or wants to go to casinos to gamble, but luckily, there are plenty of online platforms that host blackjack. Here are some ways to go about finding the best online blackjack options at SuperLenny.

Start With Google

As with any other information you need, your first stop should be Google. The catch here is to get the best online blackjack games; you need to know what exactly to search for. Apart from a good experience, you want a platform where the online casino has the least advantage over you. In other words, the house edge should be low. So, when Googling, make sure you find a platform with a low house edge, which may not necessarily appear on the first page (so be patient!). If you consider this as the only parameter, single-deck blackjack is ideal, with a house edge of 0.3%.

Research More About the Blackjack Providers

Having obtained a handful of platforms from your Google search, you should look for further information about the platforms to boost your chances of winning further. Look at the software used and find out its credibility.

Moreover, some of the best online blackjack platforms offer bonuses to new players or regulars. Blackjack Ballroom Casino (famous in the United Kingdom, Germany and New Zealand) gives a number on rewards for new and registered users. Factors to consider about bonuses include match size, terms and conditions, wagering requirements (how much you should bet before a bonus) and how easy it is to withdraw a bonus.

Is Online Blackjack Fair and Safe?

Most of the best online blackjack sites are licensed and use third-party software, whose reviews and ratings give an idea if it’s safe. Blackjack Ballroom Casino, for example, has listed their various certifications on their website to prove their transparency. While researching about the site, also check for helpline numbers and other contact information in case you want to raise complaints. Remember that if hosting a gambling website in your state or country is illegal, the platform may be hosted by from an offshore location in which case it is difficult to get legal help in case of disputes.

For the fairness factor, read up and understand the rules of blackjack on the particular site you go to; subtle rule changes between websites can make a big difference. You should also read all the conditions and rules regarding payout options (how soon and in what form you’ll get your winnings).

Master Blackjack Strategies

Ultimately, the rules of the game are still the same, so you need to be good at blackjack if you want to make money. While the game is known for having complex rules, there are plenty of online resources to learn from. Blackjack cheat sheets are available (start with Google again!) based on the type of deck dealt, which you can memorise.

A blackjack strategy chart

Note card counting might not work in all blackjack sites; read that particular site’s rules about shuffling to get an idea of whether counting cards is viable or not.

Conclusion

The best online blackjack platforms, apart from giving players the convenience of playing from their homes and away from the noise and crowds, offers a host of benefits to punters. If you are serious about online blackjack, do your research properly about the site, fairness of play and bonuses and, of course, brush up your blackjack strategies as well.

