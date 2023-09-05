How to Get a Short-Term Personal Loan?

Finding a source to fund urgent financial needs like organising your wedding ceremony, going on an unplanned trip, or paying unwarranted medical bills can be a difficult task. In such cases, a short-term loan can be a great way to get the required amount of money instantly.

However, getting such a loan comes with its own set of pros and cons. It is essential to understand the financial service before actually opting for it. Here is a small guide to help you learn about the different nuances of short-term personal loans.

What is a Short-Term Personal Loan?

A short-term loan is a type of loan provided to an individual for a tenure of up to a year. Some lenders may offer short-term loans with up to 5 years of repayment period. As the tenure is short, the interest rate charged is usually lower compared to a long-term personal loan. This is because the risk of defaulting reduces with a shorter tenure.

Furthermore, you are not required to submit any collateral to get this loan. However, if you borrow a high amount, it is possible that your EMIs can get quite expensive as the time to repay the amount is limited. These short-term loans can be utilised in multiple ways like paying off medical bills or consolidating debts, as there are no limits to its uses.

Eligibility Criteria For a Short-Term Personal Loan

Now that the concept of a short-term loan is clear, let us look at the common eligibility criteria required for this financial service.