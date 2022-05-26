How to Use TikTok Downloader Free And What Does it Have to do With Our Memories?

We live in a dynamically developing world. And today it is quite difficult to catch and capture truly outstanding moments. This is due to both the flow of events and various technical difficulties. Some social networks and instant messengers do not always make it possible to save the content you like. You often need to resort to the help of third-party services and programs (like Bigbangram). For example, you can use the TikTok downloader free and fast to save your favorite video. At the same time, pay attention to the browser that you want to use (for example, for Google chrome, use TikTok downloader google).

There are many things that happen in our life, both good and bad. There are moments or even whole periods of happiness, but there are also grief, loss, betrayal. All this life baggage, especially correctly rethought, forms the basis of our personality, makes us who we are, helps us grow up and become stronger and wiser.

Looking back, or telling someone the story of our life, we ourselves choose which moments to remember and which ones to keep silent about. Therefore, some people tell a sad story of their life, while others tell a happy one. And very often it does not matter at all how it actually happened, it is much more important which of the memories we prefer to scroll through in our heads.

Surely you are well aware that our consciousness practically does not distinguish what happened in reality from imaginary events that we vividly and in detail create in our imagination.

In this regard, it is very important what kind of memories we scroll in our head. If we remember and retell past grievances, the history of betrayal and loss again and again in colors, our brain again and again plunges into these past events, and it seems to it that we still feel resentment and bitterness, that we are experiencing it all again

What to do if unpleasant memories do not leave you and you cannot get rid of them?

First, stop retelling and discussing them with other people. Our brain tends to push out unpleasant memories over time, it has such a protective function by nature. And if you do not have listeners and viewers, then this process will go faster.

Secondly, it is worth trying to replace these memories with others. Visualize in detail how your story ends with something good.

You respond to your offender in such a way that he asks you for forgiveness. The lover who once left you comes and apologizes, and you feel that he is no longer interested in you. The colleague who gives you a lift catches the finger of fate, and he realizes that he was wrong. Relatives and friends who have gone to another world look at you from a height and rejoice at your successes and achievements. You correct your mistakes, take away or give to others the spoken evil words. In a word, come up with a good ending to your sad story, imagine it in detail and put this memory on the back of your mind. If you find it difficult to do this on your own, then a psychologist can help give events a different meaning.

Putting aside unpleasant memories, discarding resentments and completing gestalts, you will feel much calmer, happier and freer.

But perhaps the most important aspect of memories is the ability to “transfer” us to those times that we remember. It is especially pleasant when we talk about good memories that allow us to experience those positive emotions, bringing in, regardless of the time.

Sometimes memories come to us quite suddenly, swirl and involve us instantly. You feel like you are on a carousel – the images of the past are rapidly flashing, replacing one with another, everything is mixed up and you can no longer make out who, with whom, where, what happened at the beginning, and what after. Your whole story merges into one emotional experience.

Conclusion

Memories still play a very important role for us, as before. Only the format of their storage and transmission has changed, you only need to adapt to the changing world. Good luck!

Comments