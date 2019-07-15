IGNOU Once Again Extends the Last Date for July Admission 2019 | Know Details

Indira Gandhi National Open University has again extended the last date for July session admission 2019. One of the largest Open University has announced a new last date for the admission 2019. Once again the University has decided to extend the last date for July admission 2019. Now the candidates willing to apply for the same have some more days to do so.

Last year as well, IGNOU has extended the last date many times. This time also, IGNOU is giving multiple choice to students to apply for the same. Check out some more details regarding IGNOU July admission 2019 below.

IGNOU Extends the Last date for July Admission 2019

Indira Gandhi National Open University was earlier supposed to end the admission process by last of June month only. Then it extended the last date to 15 July 2019. Now again it has extended the last date of July session admission 2019. As per the new notice, candidates willing to get admission for July session can apply till 31st July 2019.

Now the new last date for the IGNOU July admission 2019 will allow more candidates to apply for the same. If you are also planning to get admission in diploma, degree or PG programmes, here’s your another chance for the same. Even the SC/ST unemployed candidates have the opportunity of fee waiver as well.

Here are the steps to fill the online application form for IGNOU admission

The students willing to get admission in any of the diploma, degree or PG degree in IGNOU need to follow few simple steps. Most of the candidates for IGNOU admission fill the online application form. Firstly one has to click on the official website i.e ignou.ac.in and then go to the register online link. Afterwards, one has to first register themselves and then only can fill the application form for IGNOU July session 2019.

Even IGNOU has introduced a new certificate course programme for the Persian language. Candidates can now even apply for the same till 31st July 2019. Although there are only a few seats left for the same. We wish all the best to the candidates applying for the IGNOU July admission 2019.

