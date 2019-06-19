IGNOU Starts New 6 Months Certificate Course | Here’s the Admission & Fee Details

Indira Gandhi National Open University has added a new certificate Yoga course from July session 2019. Recently, IGNOU announced a certification course that will cater to Yoga as a new subject. Starting with the July session admission 2019, one of India’s largest distance learning institution has announced the CPY (Certificate Program in Yoga).

The World is all set to celebrate the International Yoga Day on 21st June. Ahead of the celebration, IGNOU has started with the admission process for CPY. If you are also planning to apply for the same, then check out admission details and fee structure below.

IGNOU Add New Certificate Course for the year 2019

Indira Gandhi National Open University announced the certification programme for a Yoga course. From July 2019 onwards, students can apply for the Certificate Programme for Yoga as well. It will be a 6-month certificate programme and students can pass this course in 2 years. Candidates who have a 12th passing degree are eligible for the new certificate course in IGNOU. The course will be imparted in the English Language. Whereas it will be available in all regional centres of Delhi, Bhubaneshwar, Bengaluru, Chennai, Dehradun, Jaipur, Pune, Mumbai and Ladnun.

Under the School of Health Science, IGNOU has introduced this course. The entire Certificate course will have 3 courses with 16 credentials. It will teach the students about the basic principles and yoga practice. Whereas the main aim to start this course is to make students aware of the history and contribution in the yoga field. As well as helping the students to attain mental and physical health via Yoga.

Here’s the Fee, Admission and Other details regarding Yoga Course

IGNOU has started with the admission for CPY (Certificate Programme in Yoga) and students can apply for the same via online mode itself. Willing candidates for the new Yoga course can visit the official website and register themselves for the same. As far as the fee details are concerned about the new Certificate Yoga course, one has to pay a total of Rs. 10,000.

Whereas for further more details regarding the IGNOU July session admission 2019, students are requested to go through the official website on a regular basis.

