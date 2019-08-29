IIT Delhi Confirmed GATE 2020 Registration Dates: Check Latest Updates

IIT Delhi is the organizing institute for GATE 2020. The examination will be conducted jointly by the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bangalore and the seven Indian Institutes of Technology (IIT). It is a national level entrance exam through which candidates will get admission into various NITs, IITs, GFTIs, IISc, and other renowned institution.

Through the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) exam, candidates will get admission into M.Tech & M.Sc. Programs in Engineering, Technology and Architecture fields.

GATE 2020 Exam Dates

Here we are providing table of official GATE 2020 dates:

Events Dates (Announced) Application form release 3rd September 2019 Last date to submit application form 24 th September 2019 Extension of application form 1 st October 2019 Admit card availability 3 rd January 2020 Gate examination 1 st , 2 nd , 8 th , and 9 th February 2020 Result announcement 16 th March 2020

GATE 2020 Application Details

GATE 2020 application form will be made available via online mode. Candidates are advised to fill all asked details in the application form as the incomplete application form will not be accepted. Authority will also provide correction facility for a limited time period. Once application form will be submitted, candidates will have to proceed to submit the application fee.

The application fee will be paid through online mode. The mode of payment includes credit card, debit card or net banking. The application fee will be as:

Exam centers located in India:

Category Application Fee Fee for extended period For UR/ other category candidate Rs. 1500 Rs. 2000 For ST/ SC/ PwD/ Female candidate Rs. 750 Rs. 1250

Exam centers located in foreign countries:

Countries Application Fee Fee for extended period Singapore & Dubai US $ 100 US $ 120 Addis Ababa, Kathmandu, Colombo, and Dhaka US $ 50 US $ 70

Steps to Fill GATE 2020 Application Form

Candidates must go through GATE eligibility criteria before filling the application form.

Candidates must go through following step by step procedure while applying for GATE 2020:

Visit gate.iitd.ac.in.

Click on, ‘Register here’ link.

Enter all asked & required details in the application form.

Provide valid/ working email ID & phone number in the application form.

After that, click on “Submit” button.

Now candidates will receive GOAPS enrollment ID on their registered mail ID or phone number.

Proceed to login with the login credentials.

Choose exam center, upload passport size photograph & other academic details.

After that proceed to submit application fee.

Now confirmation page will be generated on computer screen.

Take multiple printout of filled in application form for further use.

