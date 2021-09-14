The 2021 Indian Premier League should be long finished by now, but there are still half of the matches remaining and these are due to be played in the United Arab Emirates from the 19th of September until the 15th of October. In the following article, we are going to take a look at the teams and where they currently stand, their odds of winning, and whether any changes have happened since the break.

Anticipation for the Resumption is High

With the 2021 IPL resumption on the horizon, it is fair to say that the levels of excitement are building across India and in many other cricket-loving nations across the world. Players and teams are often at their best during the final weeks of the IPL, so cricket fans will be eagerly awaiting nail biting finales and impossible heroics in the last 31 matches. There will almost certainly be a lot of plot twists, so it is something that you certainly do not want to miss out on. If you enjoy taking advantage of IPL prediction odds, then you will be happy to hear that there will be many outcomes that you can put your money on to increase the levels of entertainment.

To make the IPL experience sweeter, Star Sports, who are the IPL official broadcasters, are going to offer an improved broadcasting experience to their IPL viewers. The Head of Sports at Star Sports, Samjog Gupta, is really looking forward to the resumption of the IPL 2021, and he has promised plenty of visual delights for Star Sports viewers. So, you can put down those bestselling books because there is some new entertainment in town.

Where Each Team Currently Stands

It has been a number of months since the IPL stopped, so the current standings are probably not that fresh in your memory. Never mind though as we are now going to take the time to refresh it for you. Below we are going to take a look at where the eight teams currently stand, whether they have made any changes to their squad for the resumption, and what their chances are of winning the competition.

Delhi Capitals

The Delhi Capitals currently sit at the top of the table with 12 points. From the eight matches that they have played, they have six wins and two defeats to their name. The Delhi Capitals have not made any changes to their squad, so they will have the exact same players that they had before the postponement.

Their odds of winning:

Betway: 11/4

Mansion Bet: 5/2

Unibet: 11/4

Chennai Super Kings

The Chennai Super Kings are sitting in second place in the table with five wins and two losses from their first seven matches. Just like the Delhi Capitals, they have also not made any changes to their squad for the resumption of this competition.

Their odds of winning:

Betway: 5/2

Mansion Bet: 11/5

Unibet: 13/5

Royal Challengers Bangalore

The Royal Challengers Bangalore are in third place, but they have ten points just like the Chennai Super Kings. The latter are in second though because they have a much better Net Run Rate. While the two teams mentioned above have not made any changes to their squad, the Royal Challengers Bangalore have made as many as possible. Adam Zampa, Daniel Sams, Finn Allen, Washington Sundar, and Kane Richardson will not be returning, so they have been replaced by Tim David, Wanindu Hasaranga, George Garton, Dushanta Chameera, and Akash Deep.

Chances of winning:

Betway: 3/1

Mansion Bet: 3/1

Unibet: 33/10

Mumbai Indians

From their seven matches, the Mumbai Indians have won four matches and lost three, meaning that they current sit in the final play-off place with eight points to their name. The Mumbai Indians do not have any players missing this time around, so they have not needed to replace anyone in their squad.

Chances of winning:

Betway: 11/4

Mansion Bet: 16/5

Unibet: 2/1

Rajasthan Royals

The Rajasthan Royals have only managed to win three matches so far, which means that they currently sit in fifth place in the table with six points under their belts. The Rajasthan Royals have made two changes to their overseas contingent and have brought in Tabraiz Shamsi and Glenn Philips for Jofra Archer and Andrew Tye.

Chances of winning:

Betway: 13/1

Mansion Bet: 11/1

Unibet: 13/1

Punjab Kings

The Punjab Kings have won three games out of seven, which means that they have the same number of points as the Rajasthan Royals. However, due to an inferior Net Run Rate, they sit in sixth place. The Punjabi Kings have made two changes to their squad, bringing in Adil Rashid and Nathan Ellis for Riley Meredith and Jhye Richardson.

Chances of winning:

Betway: 15/1

Mansion Bet: 15/1

Unibet: 15/1

Kolkata Knight Riders

The Kolkata Knight Riders have lost five of their first seven matches and sit in seventh place with four points to their name. They have made one big change which is to replace Pat Cummins with Tim Southee.

Chances of winning:

Betway: 15/1

Mansion Bet: 32/1

Unibet: 24/1

Sunrisers Hyderabad

From their first seven games, the Sunrisers Hyderabad have only managed to win one game, meaning that they sit at the bottom of the table with a measly two points. They do not have any absentees, so have not had to make any changes to their squad.

Chances of winning:

Betway: 49/1

Mansion Bet: 39/1

Unibet: 49/1

Who Do We Think Will Win the 2021 IPL?

The Chennai Super Kings Are the bookmakers’ favourites to go on to lift the IPL trophy, and we happen to agree with them. The reason for this is that we think they have the most balanced team. In order to win the IPL, you need to have a good batting lineup and a good bowling attack, and the Chennai Super Kings definitely have this. When it comes to batting, they have the likes of Faf du Plessis, Ambati Rayudu, and Ruturaj Gaikwad. In the bowling department, there is the likes of Sam Curran, Deepak Chahar, and Ravi Jadeja.

We had originally thought that Royal Challengers Bangalore could go on to lift the trophy, but we cannot help but think that the five changes that they have had to make will have an impact on the team. If we were to try and predict who the Chennai Super Kings will meet in the final of the 2021 IPL, we would opt for the Delhi Capitals.

