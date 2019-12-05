Jose Mourinho’s First Transfer Targets at Spurs

The Special One is back and he’s better than ever. There’s something that feels different about him. In fact, during his first presser as Spurs manager, he seemed calm. It was strange, to say the least. Since Mourinho was sacked by Man Utd eleven mouth ago, close sources claim that he did his best to re-invent himself on various levels. Now, all we have to do is wait and see how long it’s going to take for the first cracks to start showing.

At Tottenham, Mourinho will be working with Daniel Levy, a notoriously cautious spender. He prefers to be the one in charge of the transfer budget at the club and is extremely reluctant to splash out record fees. If he's going to gun for star players, the deal has to hold good value.

Five Players That Mourinho Most Likely Sign

Let’s start with the obvious – Zlatan Ibrahimović. The mercurial Swede would be the perfect choice to back up Harry Kane when it comes to goal-scoring. Better yet, Zlatan becomes a free agent in the summer, so there are no crazy transfer fees involved. The second player that can enjoy a career renaissance under Mourinho is, of course, Gareth Bale. The Welshman is reportedly still one of Jose’s favorites to work with.

The third likely option is Sporting’s Bruno Fernandes. Sources say that The Special One has kept a close eye on Fernandes even while he was out of a job. Nemanja Matić was signed for both Chelsea and Man Utd. He’s likely to part ways with the Red Devils this January, so Mourinho will probably sign him the third time. The last player that Jose would love to sign is Rúben Dias (Benfica). Spurs’ defense line has become fragile, so they need to sign someone and Dias seems like a perfect candidate. So, the five players that you can expect to join Tottenham in the near future are:

Zlatan Ibrahimović; Gareth Bale; Bruno Fernandes; Nemanja Matić; Rúben Dias.

