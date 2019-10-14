Kirill Korshikov – A Talented Video Creator who is Willing to Change the Fate of Bollywood Dance Industry

It is nowadays very common to see certain dance tutorials and dancing videos on youtube and Instagram or any other social platform. But when the social media were barely in reach of everyone and people knew very less about it social dances, Kirill was involved with technology to influence people by his dance passion and he started producing high-quality dance videos on his own platform for people to showcase their talents as well.

Kirill Korshikov is the talented video creator and founder of award-winning Social Dance TV company. He is the man who knew his passion when he was just 4 years old and he started practicing then. Technical education helped him to set up the finest tools in order to create uniquely good and content and deliver it to every addressee. Kirill perfected his line through wedding pictures and films using pro equipment and shared HQ social dance videos on Instagram to let his audience feel the energy of salsa and bachata events around the world. Social Dance TV production came into existence after this.

From LA to Singapore being on air for more than 7 years, now it’s one of the best dance video platforms where people considered to showcase their talents. One of the most important things about Kirill’s dance videos is that spice of involvement: being more of a party person rather than an operator allows him to keep the filming process discreet and never let it ride over social interaction, this is what makes him more influential on today’s generation.

His Instagram (https://instagram.com/socialdancetv) was more than 450k dance lovers following him and his Youtube channel (https://www.youtube.com/c/socialdancetv) has more than 40k followers. So he is on a great track of influencing people all over the world ( he visited more than 35 countries) and now he is decided to work for Bollywood Dance Industry. This is going to be excellent cooperation and revolution for the Indian Dance Industry.

With all the luck and brighter stars, we wish him all the best for his this big project. May his stepping into the Bollywood industry becomes a great deal for him and the whole industry as well.

