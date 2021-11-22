Last Minute Tips For Acing JEE Exam

JEE mains are important competitive exams that students aim to write to get into their dream college. These competitive exams are held every year for all class 12 students. Students can access the JEE main 2020 question paper with solutions to get a better understanding of this exam. Before the exam, there are many tips that students need to know. In this article, we will talk about all the last-minute tips for acing JEE exams.

Be Away from Negativity

Before your exam, you need to make sure that you stay away from any negative surroundings. If there are 20 chapters that you are sure of, don’t worry about not knowing the other chapters. This will only fill your mind with a lot of stress and negativity. Even if you score around 180 marks in total, there is a high chance that you will be able to get into one of the topmost colleges in India.

Handle Time Management

Time management is the most important aspect that you need to keep in mind while attempting to write the JEE mains. Solve as many papers as you can during your preparation period. You need to manage your time according to the number of questions that are available on the question paper. Once you manage your time efficiently, you will be able to write the exam without any stress and unwanted issues.

Keep Social Distance

Try your best to minimize your level of interaction before the exam starts. You might have a habit of discussing the topics and concepts that you have studied with your friends. However, if you start discussing these concepts and topics it might lead to further confusion. This can even lead you to forget all the information that you have learned. There may be many conflicts of ideas and opinions that can lead to a clash of your morals. It can even reduce your confidence right before the exam. Therefore, you need to make sure that you keep your distance from your friends before the exam and just be confident in what you have studied.

Don’t Mix Topics

While preparing for the exam, make sure you don’t juggle between several topics. You need to name sure that you complete one topic and then move on to the other. If you mix topics and study them all together then it can lead to a lot of confusion between topics and concepts. Hence, if you study one topic at a time then you will be well informed and thoroughly prepared on every concept and topic available in the syllabus.

Create an Optimum Strategy For The Exam

As you may already know, around 50% of the questions available in the question paper are very easy. Hence, you need to create your strategy for the exam accordingly. You can look for the questions that you find easy and solve them first. After you solve these questions you can move on to the other questions that you may find unfamiliar or a little difficult. You need to keep in mind that you should get nervous or scared if you see a difficult question that you don’t think you can solve. Instead, move ahead with the paper and focus your time on solving the easy questions first. You need to remember that you shouldn’t give up regardless of the type of questions that are asked. You should give your best and work hard towards solving the question. To help you solve and tackle these types of questions you can solve as many mock tests as you can.

Revise Key Words

Revision is a must after you prepare to study for the JEE exams. When there are a few days left for the exam to approach, make sure that you revise all the important concepts and topics only. Don’t waste your time learning new concepts and focusing your time on less important concepts. This will only delay your preparation for the exam. Many important topics are available in the syllabus that you must learn and understand to get a good score in this exam.

Sleep Well

The night before the exam you must have a sound sleep. You need to put your mind to rest the night before the exam. It is known that your mind does not work when it is tired. So, if you keep studying the entire night then you will not wake up fresh the next day and you will start to feel sleepy throughout the exam period. This is why you need to get at least 7 – 8 hours of sleep the night before the main exam. Apart from this, you need to make sure that you are healthy at the same time. You need to eat proper meals at all times. This way your mind will be strong and healthy to retain and store all the information that you learn.

Enter The Examination Hall Before The Given Time

On the day of your JEE exam, you need to make sure that you reach the examination hall at least an hour earlier than the required time. Reaching the examination hall early will only benefit you. It will help you to prepare for the better. Once you enter the examination hall you will be able to get used to the environment and you will be able to adjust to the atmosphere of the exam hall. Apart from this, it is ideal to reach the exam hall before time as it can avoid any last moment panic.

If you follow the above guidelines and tips before the exam you will be well prepared to write the exam. You should just remember to read all the instructions before you attempt to write the paper. Apart from this, make sure that you have the stationary that is required to write the paper. Once you have all of this sorted you will be able to do wonders in the exam and come out with flying colours.

