Life Changing Slot Wins That Have Marked The Casino History

We’ve all done it at some stage. Maybe you’ve been on the train going to work. Maybe you were in a traffic jam on a motorway. You may even have drifted off while watching one of your partner’s film choices. We’ve all dreamt about winning big on a slot machine at some stage though.

Picture it – you’re playing at 666Casino, the reels wiggle and spin, then all the lights flash. You’ve hit the jackpot. So, what do you do with all your money? But that’s another story…

Biggest win in slots history

This is something we’d all like to be known for. The biggest ever-recorded slot win went to a software engineer from Los Angeles, who wagered $100 on Megabucks at Excalibur in 2003. He won $39.7 million, the largest in Las Vegas history to this day. The jackpot was so big that the money was paid out in 25 annual instalments of $1.5 million.

Mega Moolah wins that have broken records

Most fans of slot machines will know that if you’re going to dream of big wins, it’s likely to be on Mega Moolah. To date, Microgaming’s progressive jackpot network, which is the largest in the industry, has paid out over €948 million.

On Friday 28th September 2015, an anonymous player at the Grand Mondial Casino won €18,915,872, setting a new pay-out world record.

Over the years, Mega Moolah has made quite a few people millionaires. In 2015 a British player won £13.2 million, earning him a spot in the Guinness World Records at the time.

Similarly, on 4th May 2019, a lucky gambler won $6.07 million and nearly a year later, on the 5th of March this year, another player hit the Mega Moolah jackpot of $12.9 million.

Seems like a good slot to play…

Biggest pay-outs in relation to the smallest bets

The record jackpot paid out in relation to the smallest bet made went to a Finnish player who won €17,861,800. Not a bad return on a slot investment considering the bet was only 25 cents! Maybe he’ll put a whole €1 in next time…

I don’t believe it!

Finally, something that sounds too good to be true. Most of us spend our lives dreaming about winning big just once. But what if it happens twice, in reality?

In one of the rarest occurrences in online slots history, one lucky man managed to win two progressive jackpots in his lifetime. What’s more, he won them both in the same game!

In the year 1989, Elmer Sherwin won a jackpot of $4.6 million at the Megabucks progressive slot in Las Vegas. We can only assume he spent all his winnings because 16 years later in 2005, at the ripe old age of 92, he hit the jackpot again.

Staggeringly, this time he won almost five times the amount of his initial jackpot, enjoying a huge win of $21.1 million. According to reports, Elmer ended up giving most of his fortune away to charities and family members. Surely you should have gone back for a third time lucky, Elmer?

