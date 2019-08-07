Meet Nilofer Radiowala – A Renowned Makeup Artist Who Will Make You Look Natural & Beautiful

Like many behind the scenes professionals in the entertainment industry, makeup artists know their job, and they don’t care whether they get appreciated for their work or not. Makeup artists and all are unsung heroes of Bollywood who makes our actors look good on screen and in real life.

To make a name as a makeup artist takes years of practice and work, then you get noticed for your work, and If you are dedicated and work consistently, then success is guaranteed in this field.

Nilofer Radiowala is a renowned makeup artist of B-town known for a classic touch. She has given her work for many top artists in recent times, and her make up sense is most appreciated by everyone in B-town.

Nilofer Radiowala is a woman with multi-talent; she is living her dream and also handling her responsibilities amazingly. Nilofer is a happily married woman; she has a beautiful family; the mother of two lovely kids. Her family has always supported Nilofer in whatever she does.

There was a time when she felt it would be not possible for her to continue her dreams, but she is mentally pretty strong women she has crossed every hurdle beautifully which were coming in her way and started her as a freelance makeup artist.

As she knows the importance of technology in our time, she started to post her work on social media accounts like Instagram and all. Her each day was a dream come true for her as she was growing amazingly, and her popularity was also increasing day by day with her work.

Nilofer Radiowala is not a small name in B-town now, she is a famous name in a renowned group of people in India which comes from various field and zoner. All her clients are mostly A group of people from Mumbai and other metro cities.

She is an award-winning artist, and also India’s leading makeup artist who is mastered in Bridal makeup, parties, events, photoshoots, and she also offers self-grooming workshops. She is also mentoring many young artists under her; she teaches how to grow in this field with the right work.

You can visit her Insta, and Facebook profile, where she is pretty active there, and she regularly posts her videos and images of the work she does, you will also find many celebrities like Sana khan who flaunts her beauty with Nilofer’s lovely touch.

Here’s wishing Nilofer Radiowala a young enthusiastic and skilful mom, wife, Entrepreneur, daughter all the best for future, we hope she set an example for many other women around that, life is once to live, so explore yourself and try your skills and don’t get afraid of failures in life.

Comments