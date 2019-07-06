Meet Rishika Kaushal – One of the Marvellous Vocalists & Model

The diva is a singer, model and blogger by profession. She is a Bachelor of Arts graduate. Her love for fashion has helped her evolved as one of the renowned bloggers.

She’s been an eye-candy on social media since 2015 and has been awarded as the Best Blogger in Mumbai and Maharastra, since then is no looking back. She has collaborated with brands like Zebronics, Shein Cupshe and many more.

Her hobby is singing, which she is currently pursuing as her career and is doing great in it. Being a shopaholic, she has great taste in the attire she wears. The former is also a fitness enthusiast, and never skips exercising no matter what, which truly reflects in her body.

And here’s wishing you the very best for all the new ventures, that life has in store for you.

