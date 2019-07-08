Meet Sharad Chaudhary, Who Makes Dreams Real for Young Talents with his Dreamz Production House

We see lots of beauty pageants and shows around India, It might look easy, but it is not, its and hectic thing to do, you have to be expert of many things and excellent communicator who can coordinate with his team and complete every task smoothly. There are many production houses, but very few make their name count.

Sharad Chaudhary, a well-known personality of B-town and the Modelling world, he is known for managing top shows and events. He is a producer and also founder of a fantastic production house called “Dreamz Production”, his production house is a top production house in India.

Life was not easy to start for Sharad Chaudhary, he too has struggled a lot in his early days, but he dreamed it to make it large in his life, and for that he has done lots of hard work and now results are fantastic, he has managed to build up a superb Production house on his own.

Born an brought in Panipat Haryana, did schools from Meerut, Graduated from Asian Academy of film and television (Noida Film City). Currently, Sharad is managing his Dreamz Production house, and with that, he is a casting director, celebrity manager, models and many more he knows how to make people famous with his work.

Sharad Chaudhary has done many events shows on his own his journey starts from 2012 his first show was Mr & Ms Meerut, and after that, there is no looking back for him, he has done more than 15 events in 7 years.

He is all set to produce new web series with Karan Kundra and Prince Narula. With that, he is also launching new show Mr &Ms India, supermodel hunt with Ranvijay Singh, Karan Kundra, Prince Narula, Priyank Sharma, Zoya Afroz, and other celebrities.

Sharad Chaudhary never thought his Dreamz Entertainment would come this far but as we say hard work always pays you a good dividend. Sharad is a true inspiration for young ones around you can learn many things from Sharad how to grow in life. He defines the meaning of Youth Icon coz; he is uplifting many lives with his Dreamz Production house.

We wish all the best to Sharad Chaudhary for his upcoming projects, and we also wish he bring happiness to young models and actors life with his Dreamz Production House.

Comments