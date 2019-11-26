Meet Tarun Kapoor – An Amazing Makeup Artist With 10 Awards in His Kitty

“Tarun Kapoor” This pleasant personality was born and brought up in Bombay, Maharashtra. While doing his first makeup on his mother at the age of 8, he realized that he is a born ‘Artist’. Very soon after realizing this he nurtured himself in the feild of art and painting and then there was no stoppage to this.

Mr. Kapoor started his career in the early 90’s where his approach to styles was extremely simple and adorable. He has been a firm believer in using the right and quality products for the clients, therefore, accentuating a person’s natural beauty for over 20 years. His continuous hard work has inspired many people and has made him a great educator.

Dealing with happy clients he has completed lakhs of makeup till now. He has also worked for famous fashion shows like Lakme Fashion Week. He has also been associated and worked with some of Bollywood and fashion world’s renowned personalities. Working in the various reputed and famous salons all over India majorly including Delhi, Gurgaon, Chandigarh, Ludhiana and Karnal he has become the master of this art. Since last many years, he has been attached with the various NGOs who help the financially week children by teaching them the talent of art.

‘Tarun Kapoor’ is the best and renowned Makeup Artist of Karnal as well as of Haryana & North India. He has massive and great experience in the field of makeup for about 23 years. As an experienced artist he takes control of every job he works on with exceptional zest and professionalism. A highly sought after and award-winning makeup expert, he holds an extensive amount of knowledge on the latest makeup and trendy beauty techniques.

Awards:

2017: Ravishing Beauty and Wellness Award by Ravina Tandon in Delhi.

2018: IEA International Excellence Award by Madhuri Dixit in Thailand.

2018: Ravishing Wedding Award By Sushmita Sen in Udaipur.

2018: Matritava Excellence Award by Bipasha Basu in Odisha

2018: Ravishing Design Award by Diya Mirza in Delhi

2019: IEA International Excellence Award by Kareena Kapoor.

2019: Ravishing Beauty Conclave and Awards by Lara Dutta

2019: IFLC Awards 2019 by Urvashi Rautela and Baba Ramdev in Mumbai

